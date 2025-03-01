C&S Oyster Bar co-founder unveils plans for a Southern steakhouse in Buckhead

Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse

For the past 18 years, Rich Clark has focused on seafood, creating four C&S Oyster Bar locations around Atlanta, plus Hugo’s Oyster Bar (which he later sold). He describes himself as a “Southern classic guy” interested in fine dining with an energetic flair. Come fall, he’ll launch a new Buckhead steak concept. Called Clark’s Steakhouse, it will reside on the ground floor of the building next to Fellini’s on Peachtree Road. Clark says he drew inspiration for the restaurant from steakhouses in New York and Charleston.

“The steakhouse is a uniquely American concept. It’s quality-driven, elevated dining,” Clark says. “The idea is to bring together the energy of New York City and the Southern influences of Charleston.”

Served a la carte, steaks will be prepared over a live fire and finished with mesquite. Look for dry-aged prime steak from Meats by Linz, wagyu, and wild game like quail sausage and elk chops. Clark can’t get away from seafood completely—the steakhouse will offer lobster tails, king crab, salmon Wellington, branzino, and blackened redfish with crab meat and beurre blanc. However, menu items will not overlap between C&S and Clark’s.

Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse

“C&S is its own brand. We’re extremely proud of it, but this is a whole different thing,” Clark says.

The real Southern flair will show up in the appetizers and sides, from the chopped salad topped with black-eyed peas to the she crab soup (instead of traditional lobster bisque). Executive chef Zanali Malik’s menu includes creamed peas with lardons, sweetbreads, and a savory sweet potato casserole. Staples like shrimp cocktail, crab cakes, and mashed potatoes with French gravy will be available, too. Those looking to indulge may add caviar courses to their meal. Desserts will be large and decadent, harkening back to Clark’s time on his grandparents’ farm, where fond memories include eating buttermilk pie with fresh fruit and German chocolate Coca-Cola cake.

The wine program will emphasize the Old World, especially France and Italy. Sommeliers Alexa Robertson and Gage Zeringue, both of C&S, aim to offer an eye-popping 800-bottle selection. (Fewer than 20 will be sold by the glass.) Beer will be limited to a couple options on draft and a few by the bottle. Clark’s will not be shy with its cocktail options. The focus will be tequila and bourbon cocktails with a sizable cognac and Armagnac list.

Courtesy of Clark's Steakhouse

With gas lanterns, dark walnut wood, and plenty of millwork, the look is regal at its core. The focal point of the 6,000-square-foot space will be a racetrack-style bar with about 30 seats. Expect paintings and photographs of Atlanta icons to line the walls—think civil rights leaders, sports heroes, and prominent businesspeople. There will be three wine rooms, an open kitchen, and a private dining space called the Policy Room.

If the restaurant is successful, Clark hopes to replicate it in other locations. In the meantime, he’s celebrating the new location of C&S, which recently moved from Vinings to Galleria. The new space comes with an art deco look, an elevated patio, and an outdoor bar. “It’s like Great Gatsby went to South Beach,” Clark says.