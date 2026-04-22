Clark’s Steakhouse opens in Buckhead with an unreal wine list and Southern flavors

Photo by Angie Webb

Opening April 23 near Fellini’s on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, Clark’s Steakhouse serves Southern fare rooted in French technique, Texas-inspired fire, and Buckhead polish. But what stands out most isn’t what’s on the grill—it’s what’s in the glass. Wine, in fact, is the backbone of the experience.

From the C&S Oyster Bar team, Clark’s has assembled a 550-bottle list anchored by deep focus on Bordeaux, comprising roughly a quarter of the selection. The emphasis grew out of a trip to France, where co-owner Rich Clark spent time in Bordeaux with a group of fellow wine enthusiasts and came away taken not only by the wines themselves, but by how seamlessly they paired with seafood—a defining feature of the Clark’s Steakhouse menu.

Diners will find nearly every first growth from Bordeaux available, along with most second growths. Confused by what this means? Beverage director Alexa Robertson, formerly of C&S and Kaiser’s Chophouse, says the two certified sommeliers and seven introductory-level sommeliers on staff are prepared to guide diners through the wine list.

“We have a lot of knowledge here,” Robertson says.

Photo by Angie Webb

She’s built a list that mixes classic regions with approachability, offering 18 wines by the glass that span popular grapes and styles—from Champagne and sauvignon blanc to cabernet sauvignon and Super Tuscans—with an intentional split between Old World and New World selections. Italian wine also plays a role. After visiting 16 wineries in Italy, the team brought in a notable selection of Italian varietals, rounding out a wine program shaped by French technique and international influence.

The attention to wine extends to the details of service. Bottles are poured into large Bordeaux-style glasses when appropriate, with Riedel glassware used as well. The physical space reflects the focus on vino. A wine wall holding 250 bottles greets diners near the entrance, while an additional 150-bottle wine wall anchors the private dining room.

That philosophy carries into the rest of the bar. There are two beers on draft—Guinness and Bitburger (a German pilsner). The cocktail list, overseen by Grayson Hines, focuses on seasonal riffs on classics, with house-made shrubs and syrups. Signature drinks like a hibiscus- and cranberry-infused Haute Cosmo sprayed with rosewater share space with permanent fixtures such as the Clark’s Martini and a smoked old fashioned.

Photo by Angie Webb

This is all framed by a dining room designed to feel timeless rather than trendy: dark red velvet, gold accents, gas lanterns, and nods to Atlanta history. Seats surround a racetrack bar at the center of the space, while the open kitchen channels Texas steakhouse energy through a wood fire fueled primarily by hickory.

While wine sets the tone, the food at Clark’s is built with the same level of discipline. The kitchen is led by chef Zanali Malik, formerly of Kyma. Steaks are cooked over a live fire fueled primarily by hickory, with a small amount of oak added for balance. The meat is brushed throughout the process with herb butter scented with thyme and rosemary. The result is savory and aromatic rather than aggressively smoky.

“Every step of the process is meticulous,” Malik says.

Proteins are sourced with care, including Linz Heritage Angus beef—known for its marbling and dry-aging program—as well as Berkshire pork. Seafood dishes like grilled branzino, American red snapper, Chilean seabass, Alaskan king crab, and whole lobsters make a splash. There’s also a raw bar featuring rotating oysters and Royal Red shrimp cocktail.

“Clark’s is our heart song,” Malik says. “It’s not a churn-and-burn steakhouse. We’re versatile. We serve higher caliber, chef-inspired dishes.”

Photo by Angie Webb

Sides are meant to be shared. Pommes Anna is built from thinly sliced Yukon Gold potatoes layered with clarified butter, while creamed English peas pop with flavor from shallots and bacon. Other dishes—like smoked and roasted heirloom carrots finished with sherry reduction and toasted breadcrumbs, or a potato purée made with a one-to-one ratio of potatoes to butter—underscore the kitchen’s focus on refinement rather than reinvention.

Desserts are made in-house, including crème brûlée and salted caramel white chocolate bread pudding. The New York–style vanilla cheesecake is based on a recipe Malik’s mother-in-law got from a Costa Rican nunnery in 1984.

Clark’s will also offer lunch during the week, bringing the steakhouse’s sensibility into a more casual daytime format. Options include a salmon BLT served on sprouted multigrain with avocado, a blackened chicken Caesar wrap with crispy potato strings tucked inside, and a dry-aged burger with Coca-Cola–caramelized onions—a nod to Atlanta staples and familiar comforts. Lighter choices skew seafood- and produce-forward, like a salmon niçoise with a Southern twist that incorporates marinated artichoke hearts and black-eyed peas, or a chopped salad layered with black-eyed pea hummus and olives for added depth and flavor.