Daddy D’z BBQ Joynt to shutter after 35 years

Courtesy of Daddy D'z

Atlanta’s beloved barbecue institution, Daddy D’z BBQ Joynt, will close its doors at the end of this month after 35 years of serving smoky, hickory-kissed classics to locals and visitors alike. Known for its iconic pig-on-the-roof and block-letter sign proclaiming, “I’m dyin’ for Daddy D’z the BBQ Joynt,” the restaurant has been a fixture in the Grant Park community since 1993.

Founded by Ron Newman, Daddy D’z became famous for its old-fashioned barbecue techniques, cooking meats low and slow over hickory wood. The menu has long featured favorites like brisket, pork ribs, cornbread, and the legendary Que Wraps—barbecue pork tucked inside a deep-fried wonton wrapper.

Courtesy of Daddy D'z

“I love the food. I love my employees. I love the customers,” says owner Christianah Coker-Jackson, who was a loyal customer before taking over the business eight years ago. “Food brings people together. A good meal can take all the frustrations away from the day.”

The restaurant’s reputation even earned it a spot on the Food Network, and its weekend jazz and R&B sessions by the picnic tables created a vibe as soulful as the food.

The decision to close stems from a property sale. Coker-Jackson tried to purchase it, but financing hurdles and appraisal issues stalled the process.

Courtesy of Daddy D'z

“It’s very frustrating,” she says. “I wanted to renovate so badly, but it doesn’t make sense for a building I don’t own.” Ultimately, another buyer stepped in, and Coker-Jackson must vacate by December 31.

Before the final curtain call, Daddy D’z hopes to host a New Year’s Eve farewell party—a celebration of family, friends, and loyal customers. Expect live blues, jazz, and R&B, along with the restaurant’s signature barbecue and beer.

Courtesy of Daddy D'z

Coker-Jackson is already scouting new locations, aiming to stay close to the current neighborhood. Her vision includes a larger kitchen, upgraded equipment, and a safe, modern building where she can continue the tradition of authentic hickory-smoked barbecue. The iconic sign will come, too.

“It might be the end of an era, but the beginning of one too,” Coker-Jackson says.