Krog Bar is back—this time with pizza

Courtesy of Krog Bar Coal Fired Pizza

When chef Kevin Rathbun opened Krog Bar on Krog Street in Inman Park in 2005, the area couldn’t be more different than it is today. There was no BeltLine, no Krog Street Market, no new construction, and no Kevin Rathbun Steak. But Rathbun saw something in the warehouse space and launched an intimate Spanish tapas and wine bar near his eponymous restaurant. When it shuttered in 2020 after his lease expired, Rathbun kept the lighting and decorations. “I always thought I’d bring it back,” he explains.

And he did.

Reinvented as a coal-fired pizza place in Peachtree Hills, Krog Bar 2.0 started serving salads and pies last week in the ADAC West development where Rathbun’s KR SteakBar resides. At 950-square-feet, its slightly larger than the original and features a starkly different set of offerings.

Expect 12- and 16-inch, thin and crispy pies with a bit of char. Options include margherita, quatro formaggio, surf clam (a New Haven, Connecticut, staple), pomodoro, Isabella (a pepperoni pizza named for Rathbun’s granddaughter), and the signature K.R.O.G. with fennel sausage, onion, and mozzarella.

“For 25 years I’ve been wanting to do New York- and New Haven-style coal-fired pizza,” Rathbun says. “KR SteakBar is an Italian steakhouse so I thought [pizza] would be a good fit.”

Open for lunch and dinner, the sit-down restaurant serves four salads—look for the zucchini with basil and lemon, a throwback to Rathbun’s—and three panino—available hot or cold. Those looking to recreate the old Krog Bar feel can nosh on salumi, prosciutto, or olives. Though Krog has a full bar, the menu only lists three cocktails, all bubbly: an Aperol spritz, lambrusco sparkler, and negroni sragliato. If guests don’t find something they like on the concise wine list, they can choose from KR SteakBar’s full wine cellar next door. Local and domestic beers are available too.

With only 28 seats, Krog Bar does not accept reservations. However, customers are welcome to order a drink and wait on the cozy patio. Once inside, long-time patrons may recognize the mirror, coatrack, Cypress wall panels, and amber globe lights. Many of the same photos hang on the walls.

“It’s a pretty fancy little place for a pizza shop,” Rathbun says.

