Motorboat is making waves (and sandwiches) on Ponce

Voluptuous babes with knowing smiles are hard to escape at Motorboat, a water sports–themed sandwich shop and deli on Ponce de Leon Avenue. Baywatch plays on the TVs, and the walls are covered with artwork resembling the jean shorts–clad pinups painted on the side of fighter jets during World War II. You either hate or love the wink. I am in the latter camp—plus, I like delis. We need more in Atlanta, and this sandwich spot has boatloads of character.

Motorboat is the brainchild of Tim Catalfo, who owns Bantam Pub and Big Game in the Old Fourth Ward. It took a handful of failed attempts and concepts to get his restaurant on Ponce opened. He finally landed in one of my favorite quirky restaurant spaces in Atlanta, the former 8Arm across from the Ponce City Market behemoth.

Motorboat’s menu has something for everyone, but it’s mainly about the sandwiches. Expect enormous slices of well-toasted rye bread that set the stage for pastrami “piled high,” or for shaved turkey, as on the “Rachel,” a spin on the Reuben, which comes with sauerkraut, gooey Swiss, and Russian dressing. There’s a sloppy joe on a buttered and toasted pain de mie bun. Most of the bread comes from Alon’s Bakery; its storied quality makes a difference.

Look for daily specials written on the board, featuring hot ham sandwiches on sweet Hawaiian bread and the hard-to-find Cincinnati chili over spaghetti with chopped onions and shredded cheddar cheese. The cocktails are appropriately strong, sweet, and tropical; think pineapple and rum. The shop also, naturally, has an excellent craft beer menu, given Catalfo’s pub pedigree.

Motorboat won’t be anchored at this location for the long haul. It will likely move in a few years, once its lease with Cartel Properties ends and redevelopment begins on the property and the adjacent block, which includes MJQ Concourse and Bookhouse Pub. Catalfo can consider this location a test run. So far it’s working, because Motorboat seems like it’s been there forever—a feat for any restaurant.

This article appears in our February 2025 issue.