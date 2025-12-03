NYC’s Sei Less founders open similar Asian-fusion spot in Atlanta

Courtesy of Lo Kee

A swanky new restaurant has joined the already-hopping Westside hangout that is the Interlock. Lo Kee (pronounced low key) quietly opened in late October, bringing elevated Asian fusion and showy cocktails to the area. Created by Dara Mirjahangiry and Ivi Shano, founders of New York City restaurant Sei Less, along with other silent partners, Lo Kee boasts 4,500 square feet, including three private dining rooms, a white marble bar, and a sizable menu of primarily Chinese dishes made for sharing.

Mirjahangiry describes Lo Kee as “fun fine dining, great for large groups, date nights, and celebrations.” Created by chef Allen Ma—who oversees both Sei Less and Lo Kee—the menu covers the gamut from soup and salad (including one with apple, toasted walnut, and truffle mustard) to lettuce wraps and dumplings. Spring rolls range from the traditional vegetable to oxtail with gruyere and lobster with sweet chili sauce. Seafood starters scream high-end with king crab legs and lobster “spoons”. On the larger side, there’s Chilean sea bass with Japanese whiskey glaze, yuzu miso salmon, and filet mignon with broccoli. Perhaps more common to Asian menus are the lo mein and fried rice options, though they are intended as sides, rather than mains. Sweet and sour chicken, bok choy with garlic sauce, and shrimp tempura are also available.

Open until midnight or 1 a.m. six days a week, this dinner-only spot focuses on cocktails at the bar. Popular drinks include a Sidecar (cognac), Cucumber Cooler (gin), Lychee Martini (vodka), and Yuzu Margarita (tequila). Wines veer New World with a 25-bottle list and seven available by the glass. Beer and sake offerings are limited.

“We’re very cocktail-driven,” Mirjahangiry says.

The dining room features salmon-colored booths adorned with gold accents, Asian-inspired curtains, and ornate floral displays. A bold mural of wildlife and foliage attracts attention to the bar. At the entrance, 50 to 100 antique keys allude to the restaurant name. “Keys provide access and imply passage to something unique and exclusive,” Mirjahangiry says.

Like Sei Less—which has been known to attract celebrities such as Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Cardi B—Lo Kee is already drawing a renowned crowd. Mirjahangiry notes that the Detroit Pistons dined there during a recent visit to Atlanta. However, he clarifies that Lo Kee’s price point is 20-30 percent less than that at Sei Less.

“Our silent partners are Atlanta-based and many of our existing clientele live here,” he explains. “Atlanta just felt right.”

To combat the ongoing parking struggles at the Interlock, Lo Kee offers $20 valet.

