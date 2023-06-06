Punk Foodie Fest Vol. 2 to feature 45 dishes from 16 Atlanta pop-ups

Courtesy of Punk Foodie

After living in Asia for 20 years, Sam Flemming moved to Atlanta, where he found himself craving the authentic, cutting-edge food he enjoyed continents away. When he discovered the underground dining scene—filled with popups and food trucks—he wanted nothing more than to share it with similarly minded folk. “These aspiring restaurateurs serve some of the most interesting, cutting-edge, authentic, and unique food that gave me the same ‘buzz’ I felt when I lived overseas,” he says.

Two years ago, he started Punk Foodie as a platform to help others find unique dining experiences. On June 10 from noon to 5 p.m., Punk Foodie Fest Vol. 2 will bring 16 local, under-the-radar popups to Westside Motor Lounge, where attendees can sample 45 curated dishes ranging from a Mapo chili dog to ube cheesecake. Other offerings include pepperoni rolls from Max Hines of Stolen Goods and Kaisu Bakehouse’s S’mores Rice Krispie treat. (All food is sold a la carte.)

“It’s all about bringing the best, most interesting, and representative group of Atlanta’s eclectic pop-up scene,” Flemming says. “We seek to showcase the wonderful ways in which pop-up chefs are not only redefining the restaurant landscape in Atlanta, but also painting pictures of the new South.”

This year, most participating chefs are minorities, and many are women or nonbinary. They’re invited to participate based on their talent, and not charged any fees. Profits from the event, which costs $10, are donated to Flavor Forward, a nonprofit dedicated to preparing meals for the food insecure. DJs will spin tunes while attendees eat and mingle.

Chosen from Punk Foodie’s database of 900 local pop-up chefs, participants include:

@holachefrio Mexican street food

@bravewojtek Polish/Eastern European

@jackalopeatl Asian and Southern

@tonys_atl Chicago-style

@sugarloafatl Southern-inspired, globally influenced

@thepowerplantatl Hispanic and Caribbean vegan

@secretpintbbq American craft barbecue

@barangayatl Filipino barbecue

@atljerkking Caribbean fusion and barbecue

@eatphocue Viet-Texas barbecue

@stolengoodsatl Bodega

@crinklesbynina Asian-American desserts

@kaisubakehouse Asian-fusion treats

@threelolasbakeshop Filipino-inspired sweets

@sevenfingersbakedgoods Baked goods for “Fil-Am misfits”

Many of these participants strive to change Southern foodways. Sugar Loaf founders Nebi and Lindsay Berhane work to share their mothers’ cultures with Atlantans by combining elements from their respective heritages (Ethiopian and Albanian) with more familiar Southern foods. Their take on an Oklahoma fried onion burger will be available at Punk Foodie Fest, along with their chocolate chip salted toffee cookie. They’re working toward opening a breakfast and lunch cafe and appreciate every opportunity to engage with their audience and fine tune their craft, Lindsay says, noting that Sugar Loaf also pops up at the Piedmont Park Green Market, Grant Park Farmers Market, and Eventide Brewing.

“Sam and Punk Foodie help us reach more diverse audiences than we would be able to otherwise. Plus, he connects us with others doing similar things,” Nebi adds. “We’re stronger if we act as a community and support each other.”

At Punk Foodie Fest Vol. 2, attendees will also be able to sample Der Punker – Berliner Weiße beer—a collaboration between Round Trip Brewery and Secret Pint BBQ, curated by Punk Foodie—which will be on tap for the first time. Punk Foodie is also launching its app at the festival, allowing users to track pop-up chefs and their events around the city.

Tickets are on sale now.

