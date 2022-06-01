Pupuseria Buenos Dias Cafe pops up in Ponce City Market

Courtesy of Buenos Dias Cafe

Courtesy of Buenos Dias Cafe

Starting in early June, visitors to Ponce City Market can dine on pupusas—corn tortillas stuffed with savory meat, cheese, and vegetable fillings. The Salvadoran staple will be available in the Central Food Hall for at least six months, as Buenos Dias Café pops up in the former King of Pops space. (King of Pops moved to the main hallway.)

Ken and Jeannette Flores-Katz founded Buenos Dias Cafe in 2013 as an ode to Jeannette’s heritage. It operated near Georgia State University for eight years before closing due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, the Flores-Katz duo turned the café into a to-go grocery store at the MET in Adair Park, still serving pupusas and other Latin fare inside La Bodega Market.

The Ponce City Market location will focus on pupusas made each morning at the MET and reheated in the food stall. Offerings may change daily but will include meat, vegetarian, and vegan options, served a la carte or as a platter with plantains, black beans, and rice.

“Most of the menu has been inspired by our customers and what they want,” Jeannette Flores-Katz says. “We’ll bring a little of everything at the beginning and see what people are actually looking for.”

Courtesy of Buenos Dias Cafe

Expect the traditional pupusa with Caribe United Farms pork, cheese, and black beans; the Classic with black beans and cheese; and the Vegan with spinach masa, black beans, spinach, tricolor peppers, onion, and zucchini.

Beverages will include coladas, Cuban coffee, café con leche, Mexican Coke, Everything Juice made with fresh fruit and vegetables, and aguas frescas with hibiscus, tamarind, and horchata.

Since the pupuseria is temporary, decor will be minimal, focused on a visual display of fresh ingredients, such as pickled cabbage and shredded carrots, Flores-Katz says.

The duo will continue to sell pupusas at local farmers markets and is hoping to open a Buenos Dias Cafe location in Pittsburgh Yards near the Southwest portion of the BeltLine in the fall.

Courtesy of Buenos Dias Cafe