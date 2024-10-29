Where to find inventive martinis in Atlanta

Photograph by Hannah Kirk

Martinis certainly seem to be having a renaissance around Atlanta. For some, like Branham Bolt, bartender at Chops in Buckhead, martinis are always top of mind. “Martinis are probably the number one thing people order at the bar,” he says.

Bolt, who has been at Chops for nine years, says it’s easy to understand why people are so drawn to them and have been since the restaurant opened nearly 35 years ago. “Martinis equal sophistication,” he says. “The glass is elegant, it’s sexy. I think when people walk into a steakhouse they want to have fun. That often means starting things off with a nice martini before dinner.” Bolt has also observed the psychological effects of holding a martini: “People see someone else with a martini, it’s almost like clockwork—they’ll order one, too.”

While the explosion of martini offerings seems to be at critical mass in Atlanta, Bolt explains that the drink is centuries old, dating back to the 1800s. “Martini crazes go in and out of cycles, but it’s always in style. People are always ordering them,” he says. “I think it’s because it’s an immediate way to relax. There’s nothing like a nice ice-cold, well-made martini.”

While the Chops martini is classically served straight up and chilled, with blue cheese olives as the most popular garnish choice, there are many other places to get martinis around town. Here are a few to consider, depending on your mood.

For just a tipple…

Little Sparrow offers a Petit Martini. “We chose to make it petit because too much of a good thing can be overwhelming,” says Allison Lovelace, bar manager. She’s a huge martini fan, but like some of us, finds a full martini to be too much if wine will be served with a meal. The Petit Martini is a happy medium. It’s made with gin or vodka with vermouth, then blended and stored in the freezer to achieve a smooth, ice-cold finish. 1198 Howell Mill Road, 404-355-2252

For strong martinis with a side of fried chicken…

Head to the Colonnade. The 97-year-old restaurant’s bar is notorious for being as old-school as they come, serving exceptionally strong gin and vodka martinis. Snagging a seat at the bar can be tricky, as a series of colorful regulars gather at the limited bar stools, but there’s plenty of seating around the dated but charming bar room. (Note that the bar does close at 9:30 pm and is often packed full by 5:30 pm.) Take your martini to your table and enjoy it with the restaurant’s famous fried chicken and Southern sides. 1879 Cheshire Bridge Road, 404-874-5642

Photograph courtesy of Highland Tap

For martinis with a little extra…

Highland Tap is the way to go. The martini has been a bar staple since the Virginia-Highland restaurant opened in 1989. There are a variety of martinis to choose from, but almost all of them come with what’s made Highland Tap an Atlanta staple: its sidecar. It’s a little bit of extra martini to top off your drink at your leisure. Highland Tap staff estimates martinis to be responsible for about $40,000 annually. 1026 North Highland Avenue, 404-875-367

Photograph courtesy of Capolinea

For a tableside martini…

Capolinea, the fine dining option at the new Signia by Hilton Atlanta, delivers its martini via cart. The cart makes for a more interactive experience, but it also keeps the time between the bar and the table minimal. Liquid nitrogen chills the glasses to -350 degrees, making for a perfectly frosty drink each and every time. If you’re up for a twist on a dirty martini, try the Gabagool. Ketel One Vodka is infused with capicola and spicy salami and mixed with fino sherry and vermouth. The drink is finished with a sundried tomato, ricotta-stuffed olive, pickled onion, and a sprig of rosemary. 159 Northside Drive Northwest, 404-223-4414

Photograph courtesy of Steak Market Atlanta

For martinis with drama…

Steak Market Atlanta puts on a show with its three inventive nitro martinis. Choose from the Sex and the City, made with Patrón reposado tequila and citrus; the Berry Fantasy with coconut-infused Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal and berries; and the Lychee & Rose Martini. This one comes with a dry-ice popsicle that gets swirled around for a double dose of drama and flavor, with liquid nitrogen rose petals scattered around the table for extra effect. 793 Juniper Street Northeast, 470-355-6540

Photograph courtesy of Roshambo

For group martinis…

Roshambo in Buckhead bills itself as the diner’s diner and stays true to its theme by offering pitchers of martinis. Classics (dirty or dry), cosmopolitans, and gimlets (gin or vodka) come with three martinis to a pitcher for $35, inspired by the idea of the midcentury three-martini lunch. Grab a pitcher to share (or not) on Sundays, when the restaurant has its gourmet TV dinners on the menu. 2355 Peachtree Road Northeast, 404-835-7373