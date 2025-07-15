These 7 allergy-friendly bakeries in metro Atlanta allow everyone to indulge in a sweet treat

Photograph courtesy of 2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery

For anyone with sensitivities or allergies, finding delicious-tasting, non-dry pastries used to be quite the feat. Eggs, nuts, gluten, and peanuts are often high on the allergen list, making delectable items like croissants, muffins, and cookies a no-go. However, as bakeries and pastry makers have gotten savvier and alternative ingredients have become more mainstream, Atlanta has become rich with options for everyone, whether you need to eliminate eggs, tree nuts, or gluten. Here are seven bakeries to try with unique and tasty offerings.

Photograph by Nora Newbigging

Cake Pharmacy

Decatur-based executive pastry chef Erinleigh Kinyanjui began working on allergy-friendly recipes 12 years ago when she received an autoimmune diagnosis. She started Cake Pharmacy in 2022 in response to the need for flavorful, moist, and inclusive cakes. The bakery is gluten- and peanut-free, and is sensitive to the top nine most common allergens. Kinyanjui also works to meet dietary needs for low FODMAP, paleo, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, DASH, and other diets, as well as more niche allergies such as citric acid restrictions and nightshade allergies. All cakes can be modified in any way, and there’s no cross-contamination thanks to triple sanitization. Her most popular items are her whimsically decorated grain-free and refined sugar-free cakes that utilize flavors like strawberry, rose, and peach.

Photograph courtesy of Flour + Time

Flour + Time

Owners Leah and Michael Bajalia founded their vegan bakery in 2020 after they both lost their jobs during the pandemic and needed a way to make a living. Leah had gone fully vegan and began playing around with “veganizing” her favorite nostalgic treats, and the two began taking orders out of their 100 square-foot apartment kitchen to have something to do. They opened a brick-and-mortar vegan bakery in 2023 in West Midtown, where they serve nostalgic items like oatmeal cream pies alongside croissants, breads, cookies, and muffins that are mostly nut-free, with some soy-free and gluten-free items.

Photograph courtesy of Cake in the Box

Cake in the Box

Owner Trenise Grill started her Suwannee-based bakery 15 years ago because two of her children have life-threatening allergies. Cake in the Box offers made-to-order egg-free, vegan, and gluten-free options such as vanilla cakes topped with gluten-free, vegan, and nut-free buttercream, vegan cookies decorated with royal icing, and gluten-free brownies. Her most popular nut-free item is the cookies and cream, a vanilla cake with Oreos baked into with an Oreo ganache filling. For vegans, it’s the plain vanilla cake, topped with a vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free buttercream.

Photograph courtesy of Simply Donuts

Simply Donuts

Simply Donuts specializes in made-to-order mini cake donuts, with several vegan options available. What started as Atlanta’s first donut truck 10 years ago is now a shop in Duluth and two food trucks, plus one in Tampa. Vegan donuts are made from a spice cake with a hint of sweetness, and are only available in person in the Duluth store. They might have the largest vegan donut menu in Atlanta; choose from punchy flavors like Elvis (peanut butter and banana), cookies and cream, French toast, and more.

Photograph courtesy of Sincerely by Paryani

Sincerely by Paryani

Owner Sonia Paryani was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease in 2011 and found relief by removing dairy, gluten, refined sugar, and more from her diet. She found the allergy-friendly items on the market to be dry, bland, and filled with fake ingredients, so she began baking. In 2019, she launched Sincerely by Paryani, a clean-label bakery that now ships nationwide. All items are gluten-, grain-, dairy-, and refined sugar-free. Loaf cakes, muffins, and cookies are sweetened with natural sugars from honey, dates, and bananas, and there are no preservatives, seed oils, soy, corn, or fillers. Check them out in person at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market or the Grant Park Farmers Market.

Photograph courtesy of 2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery

2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery

Like many others, Toula Argentis began her bakery as a way to support her children with allergies. Her oldest son was diagnosed with multiple allergies, including wheat, sugar, dairy, and dyes. She began baking her allergy-friendly goods so that he could eat breads, cookies, and cakes. Now, 2B Whole Gluten Free Bakery in Alpharetta offers artisan breads, cinnamon rolls, cheddar biscuits, doughnuts, and pies, among other items. The bakery is Gluten-Free Approved, a designation from the National Celiac Association. Options include gluten-, soy-, and dairy-free goods, as well as paleo and vegan options.

Photograph courtesy of VTasteCakes

VTasteCakes

Jasmyn Daniels began VTasteCakes in 2018 during her senior year at the University of Georgia after winning prize money from an entrepreneur competition. She wanted to create allergy-friendly and vegan desserts to combat what she saw as a negative perception of them in the South. The bakery is completely vegan and does not use dairy, eggs, or any animal by-products. They specialize in cakes, but offer cupcakes, muffins, and cookies, and best-selling favorites include strawberry stack cake, red velvet, and carrot cake.