An Italian pasticceria and bakery is coming to the Forum Peachtree Corners

Metro Atlanta has its fair share of bakeries, from Little Tart to the Buttery, but there’s not an abundance of Italian pasticceria. (Bakeries focus on breads and everyday desserts, while pasticceria highlight handcrafted Italian specialty sweets.) A new spot in Peachtree Corners is looking to do both. Named after the owners’ grandmother, Giulia will serve house-made bread, croissants, sandwiches, focaccia, and crostatina (small cakes), as well as Illy coffee drinks. Located in the Forum, Giulia is targeting a summer opening.

Giulia will be led by brothers Sahit, Faton, and Bujar Gjuka. Born in Albania, CEO Sahit moved to Italy, where he learned the secrets of hospitality. After moving to the United States, in 2018 he and Faton opened Positano Pizza Napoletana in Newnan and Peachtree City. Franchise locations are in the works.

“We worked in bakeries and pasticceria in Italy and saw a huge gap in Atlanta market,” Sahit says. “We’re passionate about creating beautiful experiences for customers.”

Courtesy of Herrera Studio

Courtesy of Herrera Studio

When North American Properties (Atlantic Station, Avalon, Colony Square) acquired the Forum with plans for redevelopment, the Gjukas took note. They’re turning a 1,720-square-foot space next to Dermani Med Spa into a welcoming, bright, and airy place to grab a bite, socialize, or get some work done. “In Albania, there’s a saying that your house belongs to god and your guests. Giulia will be like our house,” Sahit says. “We travel frequently to Europe. They do a beautiful job of [offering] casual food and a nice vibe.”

Giulia will feature an open kitchen, glass display cases, and a covered patio, with about 50 seats indoors. Ingredients will be flown in from Italy weekly. “Everything is wholesome, made with clean ingredients and no additives,” Sahit says. “People can eat and not feel bloated.”

Courtesy of Herrera Studio

Approximately two-thirds of the menu will be set, while one-third changes seasonally. Expect six or seven types of focaccia, 12 rustic sandwiches (such as prosciutto-mozzarella), flavored croissants, and cream-filled doughnuts called bombolini. There will be fresh-squeezed orange and grape juices, as well as espresso, cappuccino, macchiato, and more.

Giulia will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Wi-Fi will be available.

Courtesy of Herrera Studio