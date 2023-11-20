Vibrant Barcelona-style tapas bar Boqueria to open in Colony Square next year

Photo by Liz Clayman

Boqueria, which started in New York in 2006, is bringing its Spanish fare and creative cocktails to Atlanta. The brand, which boasts 10 locations around the U.S.—the closest being Nashville—will open in Colony Square in the third quarter of 2024. Inspired by owner Yann De Rochefort’s travels to Barcelona, Boqueria aims to combine the best parts of Barcelona tapas bars under one roof.

“It can be whatever you want—a quick drink with a friend or a place to linger for hours,” says Vice President of Marketing Rachel Kornafel. “We want people to feel at home when they come in.”

Open from approximately 11 a.m. to midnight, Boqueria offers classic Spanish tapas such as patatas bravas (crispy potatoes), gambas al ajillo (garlic shrimp), and lamb pintxos (skewers), as well as some larger dishes like paella. In each location, the local chef creates select dishes with seasonal items.

“Yaan is committed to not creating a cookie-cutter chain. He creates places nuanced to each city,” Kornafel says.

This applies to beverages as well. Though the wine selection is all Spanish and a classic espresso martini is always offered, seasonal cocktails rotate—including a sangria (think grilled pineapple flavor). Cocktails are categorized as light and easy, fruity, and dark and moody, with Spanish beer as well as regional breweries.

Kornafel says Boqueria’s weekend brunch is quite popular, offering bottomless sangria and mimosas, a breakfast paella, and torrijas (Spanish French toast). A trimmed-down late-night and happy hour menu features easily snackable items such as pan de tomate (tomato toast), croquetas, and cones of ham and manchego cheese.

The 5,510-square-foot Atlanta location will be located on the ground floor of Building 500 below Jones Day, featuring ample windows and patio seating. Boqueria’s iconic central bar —a show piece in all its locations—will be complemented by an open kitchen and an active tapas station where staff slices charcuterie and cheese.

“We love the energy it brings,” Kornafel says.

