Where to find excellent Asian fries in Atlanta

Fries feel like a very American dish, whether eaten as a side, an on-the-go snack, or an indulgent treat. But Atlanta’s Asian culinary community embraces all things “fries” as well. Several Asian eateries dish up their own variation on fries, offering an easy gateway to celebrating the region’s many unique flavors. Next time you visit one of them, order the fries: You’ll be amazed at the many ways they can be seasoned, garnished, and paired with lovingly prepared condiments.

Hop off the BeltLine at Ponce City Market and explore Masala Smashed Potatoes at Botiwalla. These are deep-fried fingerling potatoes, smashed, tossed in a classic Indian chaat masala, dressed with lime juice and cilantro, and served with spicy Maggi ketchup, which packs heat from fresh and dried chilies. Other condiments are available for a nominal charge—tamarind chutney, raita, and green chutney are all exceptional pairings. A chilled mango lassi will tame the heat of the smashed potatoes, or you can amp it up with a steaming, fragrant chai.

With four metro Atlanta locations, from Suwanee to Decatur, Chinese Dhaba offers unforgettable Indo-Chinese fare. On the menu, under Tongue Teasers, look for Crispy Chili Potatoes: fried potato wedges tossed in a signature seasoning mix, reminiscent of kung pao spices. If you’re seeking a cheesy alternative, try Crispy Chili Paneer—firm chunks of paneer, or Indian cheese, fried and seasoned like the crispy potatoes. Cool down the heat with a Frooti (a classic mango juice box) or a chilled Indian beer.

Kyuramen, a Japanese ramen chain, has five metro Atlanta locations, including in Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and Suwanee. Decide on your main course over their Purple Sweet Potato Fries: Okinawan purple-fleshed sweet potatoes, dipped in a tempura batter and fried golden. The crunchy coating and a soft, nutty, interior make these sweet and savory fries perfect for snacking, best paired with boba, tea, Moshi sodas, or sake.

Asian fusion vegan restaurant Planta, in Krog Market, and its sister Planta Queen, in Buckhead Village, both offer 1,000 Layer Crispy Potatoes. Four bite-sized portions of scalloped potatoes are fried and topped with vegan caviar, vegan sour cream, and chives. These are crunchy on the outside and softly flaky inside. The seaweed-based caviar brings an elegantly unexpected salty, savory, smoky, and complex umami. Enjoy them with a zero-proof Miso Mango Sour, or a conventional cocktail, like the gingery, tart Mez-Cal Me Maybe or the spicy, tequila-based Herb Your Enthusiasm, for a luscious first course.

Tabla, with Midtown and Buckhead locations, serves addictive Kurkuri Bhindi, which translates to “crunchy okra.” At Tabla, okra slivers are dunked in a flavorful batter typically used to prepare a snack called fafda. A mix of chickpea flour, carom seeds, and alkaline salt gives the fafda a crunchy but melt-in-your-mouth quality. Dredged in this fafda batter, the okra retains its crunch even in a takeout order. Tabla’s drinks menu includes seasonal zero-proof beverages, like a spicy Indian lemonade called Shikanji in winter and a rose lemonade in summer. Mango lassi is always available.

Oakhurst pub Steinbeck’s showcases an eclectic menu with international flavors. They serve a perfectly seasoned platter of Umami Fries, loaded with Pine Street Market bacon, sriracha mayo, and savory seasoning. They also make the best Crispy Eggplant Fries, adapting the Asian tempura concept to the large eggplant. Thick slices of eggplant are dipped in a light tempura batter with chili flakes, then fried. The tower of fries comes drizzled with a spicy Chinese condiment, chili crisp, for additional heat, and a generous sprinkling of refreshingly aromatic cilantro. The light batter seals in the flavors of tender and flavorful eggplant so well that no sauce is needed. You’ll want to wash it down with a cold beer.

Sweet Hut Bakery & Cafe is scattered across metro Atlanta, with locations in Marietta, Midtown, Lenox Square Mall, Doraville, and Duluth. It offers several creative takes on fries, including Fried Fish Cakes resembling tofu squares and Crispy Tofu sticks mimicking conventional fries. For a sweet-and-savory or dessert-like experience, try the Sweet Potato Waffle Fries, dusted with cinnamon, or Plum Fries, coated in a delicately sweet plum seasoning salt made from pickled, dried, and powdered plum skin. The plum seasoning salt is very popular across Asia and Hawaii. All the fries are served in a takeout box with mini skewers for mess-free snacking. For your Crème Brûlée Milk Tea, don’t forget to request some honey boba. Better yet, check their extensive toppings menu, which includes delicious additions of puddings, like custard pudding or mango, and a variety of jellies, like coffee, aloe vera, and passion fruit.

Just off the Duluth Town Green, stop by Sweet Octopus for their Tokyo Fries. These are julienned potato fries, generously sprinkled with furikake—a delightful, traditional Japanese dry seasoning of seaweed and sesame seeds, dried fish, and a pinch of sugar—to round out the flavors. Furikake is a quick way to perk up anything. Dusted over fries, it gives them an addictive salty-smoky flavor. Pick up a Bruce Cost Passion Fruit Ginger Ale with turmeric, or one of their many single-serve wines.

With four locations across metro Atlanta, including Toco Hills, Yumbii’s has plenty to offer fans of Korean tacos. One eternal favorite is the Sesame Fries: Julienned potatoes are fried in sesame oil, then lightly seasoned with sesame seeds and a touch of sugar and chili flakes. Pair with a refreshing Cucumber-Lime aguas fresca or a margarita.

Pakistani-Indian restaurant Zouq in Duluth serves Chicken Tikka Fries, a variation on poutine. Crinkle-cut fries are drizzled with a little cream and smothered in a fragrant, creamy chicken tikka, complete with bites of flavorful, spicy grilled chicken. It’s the kind of comfort food you won’t know you need until you try it. Pair it with a Zeera soda, a sweet, cane sugar–based drink with the earthy bite of roasted cumin.

