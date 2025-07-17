Monday Night Brewing expands with a new Westside building, 30 taps, and all-day food options

Courtesy of Monday Night Brewing

Monday Night Brewing has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a warehouse on a dead-end street. Its growth and innovation have enabled it to transform into a communal space that caters to both beer enthusiasts and families alike. The latest addition, the Grove, exemplifies this evolution, offering a versatile and welcoming environment along the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail.

Formerly an old, rusty building, property of Myers Carpet, the Grove boasts a 7,400-square-foot indoor taproom with a seasonal cocktail list and a 17,000-square-foot outdoor area with multiple fire pits and 62 trees. It includes a counter-service eatery serving espresso, pastries, sourdough breakfast sandwiches, wood-fired caprese and turkey and avocado sandwiches, and pizza. Gluten-free options are available. Perhaps most exciting for beer lovers is the tap expansion, going from 12 to 30, enabling Monday Night to showcase many of its seasonal releases.

“This way we can have a little something for everybody,” says Joel Iverson, Monday Night Brewing co-founder and chief project officer. “I was inspired by a sabbatical I took in New Zealand, where breweries are more of a communal place.”

With the BeltLine practically running through it, the Grove is definitely designed for the community. It features artificial turf, a 20-foot LED TV screen for movie nights and sporting events, as well as a natural play area with tetherball, a bocce court, and a natural tube slide opening in the fall.

“When we opened 12 years ago, it was illegal to sell food at a brewery. [Monday Night] was primarily a warehouse where we’d do limited tours and tastings,” Iverson explains. “The laws are better now. You can sell food and beer. Consumers are looking for a community space with more offerings. The Grove is a bit more upscale.”

On August 23, the Grove will celebrate its grand opening with bands and special release beers. The following day, families are invited to join the party with a farmer’s market, bubbles, and face painting.

