The Book Bird takes flight in Avondale Estates with coffee, wine, and plenty of reading material

Photo by Ben Rollins

Avondale Estates has a new neighborhood gathering spot: the Book Bird, a recently relocated and expanded independent bookstore at the Dale. It pairs carefully curated shelves and gifts with a full coffee shop and a thoughtfully programmed wine bar. Owned by Brittany Smith and Amie Waltzer, the space invites visitors to linger—whether browsing for books or settling in with a cup of joe.

The shop marks an evolution for the business. The Book Bird first opened three years ago in a shared space two blocks away. Previously a tiny bookstore, the new location allows Smith and Waltzer to fully realize their vision.

Inside the 3,300-square-foot space, titles focus on fiction, fantasy, mystery, and award winners, with an emphasis on local authors. Smith and Waltzer hand‑pick every book, mixing trending topics with personal favorites. Dedicated tables highlight upcoming events and the store’s eight book clubs, which range from classics and fantasy to Jane Austen and cookbooks.

Photo by Ben Rollins

Programming is central to the shop’s identity. The Book Bird hosts monthly open mic poetry nights and weekly story time (including a bilingual option.) It also hosts an event where participants share short, true stories without notes.

“The goal is to tie everything into stories,” Smith says.

At the back of the store is Reading Grounds Cafe, a full coffee shop serving a custom Book Bird blend from Radio Roasters, Counter Culture espresso, and a rotating Roaster of the Month. The menu includes house‑made cold brew, chai on tap, Tenzo matcha, and Dona teas. Pastries and savory options come from Saint Germain, including croissants, quiche, and croque monsieur, along with cake pops from Little Jars Bakeshop.

Photo by Ben Rollins

The bar features 14 seats. Additional seating is available throughout the coffee shop, outdoors, and around the bookstore. The concise wine list features 12 selections, primarily from small, female‑led wineries. The menu changes seasonally, with current highlights including rose, orange wine, and chilled reds. Beer from Good Word Brewery and THC canned drinks are also available.

The store leans into a modern park aesthetic, with blue‑gray shelves, green bar accents, and cozy seating. Hanging books and bird‑themed art reference the shop’s name, which nods both to Avondale Estates being a bird sanctuary and the idea that books allow readers to “read and take flight,” Smith explains.

For Smith and Waltzer opening the town’s first independent bookstore felt essential. “In the world we live in, connecting with your community is more important than ever,” Smith says. “Here, you can feel comfortable engaging with the people around you whether you buy a book or not.”

Photo by Ben Rollins