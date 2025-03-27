Atlanta’s only postpartum retreat opens in Midtown

Photograph by Bodie Orman

Postpartum retreats are popular in Asian countries where there is more emphasis on caring for mothers after birth than in the U.S. But today, these facilities are beginning to gain traction here.

“In Asian countries, and some European ones, there is more of an understanding that postpartum care is healthcare,” says Brittany Starobin, the founder of Haven Postnatal Retreat located at the Four Seasons Atlanta.

When combined with Georgia’s abysmal maternal mortality rates and the fact that Northside Hospital Atlanta delivers more babies per year than any other hospital in the country, Starobin, who suffered from postpartum depression with three of her four children, felt it was the right time to launch such a concept in Atlanta.

“We are a safe space for moms to come as they transition into motherhood,” she says. “Postpartum is never the same experience, whether this is your first child or not, and we wanted to meet moms where they are with compassionate care and a customized plan.”

New moms can go to Haven Postnatal Retreat up to 12 weeks postpartum—a period that is often referred to as the fourth trimester—to relax, learn, and bond with their new baby.

That might mean handing their newborn over to a dedicated round-the-clock infant care team composed of nurses, doulas, and infant care specialists or keeping the infant in the room. “This is such a vulnerable population, and we don’t impose anything on them. We offer to take the baby so they can take a nap or a shower, but the moms have a choice,” she says.

A typical day could include lactation support if the mother is breastfeeding, mental health support, in-room treatments, and workshops such as infant CPR or newborn care basics. The day is dotted with nutrient-dense meals. Every stay gets a postpartum massage and stays longer than five days include pelvic floor therapy. The minimum stay is three nights, but Starobin says the sweet spot is five nights to take advantage of the offerings.

Starobin acknowledges that this care, which starts at $790 a night, is expensive, especially since most postpartum care is not covered by insurance. But for her, it’s more than just recovery—it’s a priceless experience. “We’re where rest meets transformation, with every detail designed to honor you and your baby with unparalleled care. You’re being nurtured, empowered, and celebrated in your journey into motherhood,” she says.