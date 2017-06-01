The industry’s largest gift and home furnishings Market of the summer, featuring more than 8,000 brands across all categories, includes seminars, demonstrations, networking, and the Icon Honors celebration

1. NEW! AmericasMart LIVE

Thursday, July 13-Saturday, July 15

Building 3, Floor 2, Main Stage

Get the exclusive first look at the new live multimedia Market experience at AmericasMart LIVE. See today’s cultural icons, designers, lifestyle experts, and more converge to inspire and inform on the topics you need to know now. Presentations with these A-listers, trends, and product introductions will be broadcast throughout market. Learn more.

2. Demonstration kitchen seminars

Wednesday, July 12-Saturday, July 15

Building 2, Floor 8, Demonstration Kitchen

Whether you prefer savory, sweet, or spicy, join award-winning chefs and restaurateurs—including Ford Fry, Kevin Gillespie, and Myron Mixon—while they whip up flavorful dishes of all types. View the full event calendar.

3. The Great Reset vignette exhibition

Tuesday, July 11-Tuesday, July 18

Building 1, Floor 14, Vignette Gallery, 14-D-9

The AmericasMart curated vignette exhibition returns in July. Key lifestyle and design influencers will reveal four distinct trends set to impact and push the reset button on design, retail, and industry practices. To get the inside scoop on The Great Reset, see Elle Lasher of WGSN talk about the key trends for the lifestyle and interiors industry on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. at the AmericasMart Main Stage in Building 3 on Floor 2. Learn more.

4. Annual White Party

Friday, July 14, 7-9 p.m.

Building 1, Floor 14, Vignette Gallery, 14-D-9

In the summer, we wear white. Celebrate inspiring design and give a toast to The Great Reset Vignette Exhibition. Stay tuned for RSVP details.

5. Return of ANTIQUES and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles

AmericasMart’s popular curated collections are making their return in July. Discover a mix of furniture, home accessories, lighting, and a variety of fine linens and textiles in this temporary, juried collection of ANTIQUES (Building 1, Floor 2) and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles (Building 1, Floor 8). More details: DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyle or ANTIQUES.

6. Chef Ford Fry gets festive with at-home Tex-Mex

Thursday, July 13, 12 p.m.

Building 2, Floor 8, Demonstration Kitchen

Join chef Ford Fry, Atlanta restaurateur, as he prepares the perfect dish for the at-home chef who is looking to add a surefire hit to their party atmosphere. To find out which hit recipe he will be creating from his local restaurant Superica, click here.

7. The HeART of Design: the Indispensable Role of Art In Interiors

Thursday, July 13, 1 p.m.

Building 3, Floor 2, Main Stage

Home is where the (he)art is. Learn and listen to inspiring and influential artists and designers share their experiences on creating compelling interiors with unmistakable art. The conversations, moderated by Robert Leleux, will be part of AmericasMart’s new multimedia experience AmericasMart LIVE. Learn more.

8. Celebrate your life in style with David Tutera

Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m.

Building 2, Floor 8, Demonstration Kitchen

With a different twist on the traditional demonstration kitchen, David Tutera debuts his entertaining style on how to effortlessly combine an Old World Hollywood vibe with on-trend modern elements to create unique, entertaining ideas that can be styled on your own. More details.

9. An unmatched array of top design-led brands

The return of AmericasMart’s popular curated collections ANTIQUES and DÉCOR | Light & Lifestyles accompanies unrivaled temporary collections including high design, tabletop and entertaining, furnishing and décor, on-trend gifts, fine linens and home textiles, and many more.

10. ICON HONORS

Thursday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE

The excellence of the gift and home industries deserves to be celebrated. Enjoy a cocktail reception, elaborate buffet dinner, awards presentation, and entertainment by the remarkable Indigo Girls. Purchase your tickets.