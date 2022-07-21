Odd McLean is a curiosities shop for the 21st-century shopper

The Ansley Mall shop carries an eclectic and informed collection of tabletop items, home decor, and gifts

By
-
47
Odd McLean

Photograph by the Made Shop

Owner Kwynn Everest makes every inch of her new, 1,200-square-foot shop work: Floors are handpainted by Hayden Gregg, art is by Charlie Hanavich, merchandising is by Stephen Tancibok, and interior design is by Helen Davis Interior Design—all Atlanta-based. They’ve created a colorful canvas for an eclectic and informed collection of tabletop items, home decor, and gifts.

About that name: “Odd McLean is my grandfather. He goes by Mack,” says Everest, a Florida native who moved here seven years ago. “None of my cousins or I will ever name a kid Odd, so I wanted to honor him by naming the store after him.”

Odd McLean
Kwynn Everest

Photograph by Mary Catherine Brownfield

Opening in March in Ansley Mall, the shop reflects Everest’s obsession with hospitality. A Four Seasons marketing and sales veteran who lives nearby and entertains often, she felt the neighborhood was missing a high-quality gifting destination. “There was a need for something funky, different, and unique here in Midtown,” she says.

Think Aerin Lauder and Tory Burch with maybe a touch of Iris Apfel. “Our customer is stylish, inviting, outgoing, and whimsical,” says Everest. “It’s someone who is confident, who loves unique things and appreciates quality. I feel like I’m bridging the gap between generations and between styles.”

She works directly with many vendors, such as Myto Design Ritual, a raffia accessories collection headquartered in Colombia. There are also neon Lucite pieces from Alexandra von Furstenberg, understated frames by Addison Ross, and handpainted ceramic tabletop pieces by Themis Z, a Greek company that has collaborated with bold-faced brands like Dior Maison.

Retail can be a tough business, but Everest wanted to bring interesting items that spark conversation to her community. “It’s really important to me that when you show up to a party with a gift, not everyone else will show up with the same thing,” she says. oddmclean.com

This article appears in our July 2022 issue.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR