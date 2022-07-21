Odd McLean is a curiosities shop for the 21st-century shopper

Photograph by the Made Shop

Owner Kwynn Everest makes every inch of her new, 1,200-square-foot shop work: Floors are handpainted by Hayden Gregg, art is by Charlie Hanavich, merchandising is by Stephen Tancibok, and interior design is by Helen Davis Interior Design—all Atlanta-based. They’ve created a colorful canvas for an eclectic and informed collection of tabletop items, home decor, and gifts.

About that name: “Odd McLean is my grandfather. He goes by Mack,” says Everest, a Florida native who moved here seven years ago. “None of my cousins or I will ever name a kid Odd, so I wanted to honor him by naming the store after him.”

Photograph by Mary Catherine Brownfield

Opening in March in Ansley Mall, the shop reflects Everest’s obsession with hospitality. A Four Seasons marketing and sales veteran who lives nearby and entertains often, she felt the neighborhood was missing a high-quality gifting destination. “There was a need for something funky, different, and unique here in Midtown,” she says.

Think Aerin Lauder and Tory Burch with maybe a touch of Iris Apfel. “Our customer is stylish, inviting, outgoing, and whimsical,” says Everest. “It’s someone who is confident, who loves unique things and appreciates quality. I feel like I’m bridging the gap between generations and between styles.”

She works directly with many vendors, such as Myto Design Ritual, a raffia accessories collection headquartered in Colombia. There are also neon Lucite pieces from Alexandra von Furstenberg, understated frames by Addison Ross, and handpainted ceramic tabletop pieces by Themis Z, a Greek company that has collaborated with bold-faced brands like Dior Maison.

Retail can be a tough business, but Everest wanted to bring interesting items that spark conversation to her community. “It’s really important to me that when you show up to a party with a gift, not everyone else will show up with the same thing,” she says. oddmclean.com

This article appears in our July 2022 issue.