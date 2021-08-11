One-of-a-kind furniture and interesting textures spice up this neutral living room

Photograph by Morgan Beatton

“A formal living room is typically an underused space in a home, but this one gets used by the family daily,” says interior designer Lindsay Tarquinio, who enhanced the room’s architecture with one-of-a-kind furniture.

Chair twins

A duo of wooden side chairs from Four Hands are upholstered in performance fabric to withstand wear and tear from the family’s three children.

Boldly black

The concrete coffee table by Four Hands is sturdy enough for game nights and mirrors the dark abstract painting by artist Kali Sanders.

Peaceful, easy feeling

Arched doorways and reclaimed beams (from an old Pennsylvania factory) distinguish an otherwise minimal space in this Buckhead house.

Can we talk about that sofa?

“This sofa is everything my vintage-hunting dreams are made of,” says Tarquinio. She found the curvy sofa designed by Vladimir Kagan at Atlanta Used Furniture, then re-covered it in nubby shearling. “Neutral rooms aren’t boring with texture in them,” she says.

Designer tip

Rugs, like this one by Loloi, help tie neutral rooms together. “I love the feeling of cracked earth that grounds the room and plays so well with the rustic beams,” says Tarquinio.

This article appears in our August 2021 issue.