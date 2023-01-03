Room Envy: A metal fireplace that “steels” the show

Photograph by Galina Coada

“Like stone and wood, metal is a material I feel should be incorporated into every project,” says interior designer Michael Habachy. For this Tuxedo Park house, a 25-foot-tall fireplace clad in steel gives the great room a dramatic focal point.

This project was a gold winner in our first-ever Georgia Design Awards. For more winners, see the winter issue of Atlanta Magazine’s HOME.

Wonderful woods

A custom coffee table from Habachy’s eponymous showroom at ADAC combines bleached tropical wood and metal straps. A burled wood vessel on the table by master wood turner Anatoly Tsiris continues the organic feeling.

Weighing the options

The steel kindling tower is constructed with quarter-inch blackened steel plates and is quite heavy, says the designer. Walls and flooring were engineered to be structurally sound, with shelves safely fastened to the walls.

Off-center, on target

“I used to be a symmetry freak, but now, I push myself to design asymmetrical features in a space,” says Habachy, who kept the stacked kindling off to one side in his design. No surprise: The designer worked for a metal fabricating shop early in his career.

Sit on it

A leather chair by Minotti offers a sophisticated spot to enjoy the fire and all that’s around it.

Floor facts

As a practical move, the designer found a limestone-looking porcelain tile by Florim that can withstand wine stains and wear from three boys in the house.

This article appears in our December 2022 issue.