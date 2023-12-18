Room Envy: Statement art and floor-to-ceiling windows elevate this Buckhead high-rise

Photograph by Marc Mauldin

Blonde bombshell

“We focused the design of this living room around a special commission of Marilyn Monroe by Atlanta artist Steve Penley,” says interior designer Gabriela Eisenhart. Homeowner Jessica Alexander loves the way Penley painted the movie star, as it reminds her of her mom, whom she lost as a child.

Window wall

Alexander’s design goal was a New York look, so Eisenhart outfitted the windows overlooking Peachtree Road with understated white drapery panels to let the view stand out.

Geometric goals

A U-shaped lamp by Regina Andrew and the black-and-white checked rug from Lulu and Georgia mix complementary shapes. The round table from Four Hands repeats circular themes.

Sexy seats

Velvet chairs from Nuevo are supporting players in the room. Penley incorporated the chairs’ color into the portrait, per Eisenhart’s request.

Design Tip: Metals make it edgy. The designer added slim iron legs to the custom sofa, picking up a motif already seen in the chairs and floor lamp.

This article appears in our November 2023 issue.