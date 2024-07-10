5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 10-16

Photograph courtesy of City Springs Theatre Company

Jersey Boys

When: July 12-August 11

Where: Byers Theatre at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Theatre

Cost: $42-$98

Details: Catch the City Springs Theatre Company’s interpretation of Jersey Boys during their five-week run, marking the company’s biggest undertaking yet. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the story of the ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll group The Four Seasons as they navigate the music industry and features four Atlantans in lead roles.

SCAD TVfest: True Crime

When: July 12

Where: SCADshow Performing Arts Theatre

Cost: $10

Details: If you’ve ever questioned the inner workings of your favorite true crime show, the panelists at SCAD’s TVfest will shed light on those mysteries Friday with writing workshops and discussions. Learn about things like the formula behind a perfect crime show and the intricacies of adapting a real-life story for TV while hearing from executives at Dateline, Fatal Attraction, Criminal Minds, and more. Stick around for the end of the festival for an exclusive screening of the season two premiere of Hulu’s How I Caught My Killer.

Crab Trap & Tap

When: July 13

Where: Wild Heaven Beer in West End

Cost: $80+

Details: If you’re still not over the Fourth of July festivities, keep the mood going with Wild Heaven’s second annual Crab Trap & Tap, featuring fresh Maryland blue crabs, a country boil, live music, and other summer treats. Paying homage to the Maryland tradition of sharing a meal around a newspaper-covered table, the event will also include drinks like Old Bay rimmed EDB-Micheladas and the entire Wild Heaven beer lineup. Make sure to purchase tickets by Thursday morning, as they won’t be available at the door.

Def Leppard and Journey Stadium Tour

When: July 13

Where: Truist Park

Cost: $74+

Details: Def Leppard and Journey co-headline their new tour in 23 cities across America, stopping by Truist Park on Saturday. They’re joined by the Steve Miller Band for a night of classic hits and songs from Def Leppard’s newest album, Diamond Star Halos.

“Summer of Cinema” Movie Screenings

When: July 13-14

Where: Tara Theatre

Cost: Free

Details: Catch free screenings of three movies—E.T., Fly Me to the Moon, and Touch—as part of Pluto TV’s summer initiative to support small independent-run theaters across America. Tickets are first-come, first-serve, so make sure to head over to the Tara early and grab your seat for the screening of your choice. If you’re able to make it on Saturday, try and catch podcaster and host Davi Crimmins from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as well.

Sports corner: Atlanta home games

The Atlanta Dream play the Las Vegas Aces in at Gateway Center Arena in College Park on July 12. Info Here.