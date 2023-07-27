5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 27–August 2

Photograph by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Sam Smith: Gloria the Tour

When: July 28

Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth

Cost: $59-$125

Details: Sing along to your favorite hits from the English singer-songwriter as they hit the road in support of their fourth studio album. Jessie Reyez opens.

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

When: July 28-30

Where: The Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center

Cost: $20-$40 for kids and $40-$85 for adults

Details: Calling all game enthusiasts: The Southern-Fried Gaming Expo is a 3-day fan convention boasting over 300 full-sized arcade games, pinball machines, console systems, and tabletop gaming.

Water Lantern Festival

When: July 29

Where: Jim R Miller Park, Marietta

Cost: $26-$40

Details: Experience the magic of thousands of lanterns drifting in the water, representing love, happiness, healing, and connection. All lanterns are eco-friendly and will be picked up after the event.

Gabrielle Beteag: Awake My Soul

When: July 29

Where: Morningside Presbyterian Church

Cost: $30-$100

Details: Mezzo-Soprano Gabrielle Beteag was recently invited to the World Opera Competition in South Africa. The homegrown rising opera star and former studio player at the Atlanta Opera will perform this concert as part of the Nancy Frampton Rising Artists Series.

Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival

When: July 30

Where: Westside Provisions District

Cost: $95-$195

Details: The popular festival, now in its 12th year, is hosted by Georgia Organics to support local and organic farmers. The event includes live music and plenty of tastings and beverages—all featuring tomatoes, of course.