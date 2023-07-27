5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: July 27–August 2

Sam Smith: Gloria the Tour
When: July 28
Where: Gas South Arena, Duluth
Cost: $59-$125
Details: Sing along to your favorite hits from the English singer-songwriter as they hit the road in support of their fourth studio album. Jessie Reyez opens.
Southern-Fried Gaming Expo
When: July 28-30
Where: The Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and Convention Center
Cost: $20-$40 for kids and $40-$85 for adults
Details: Calling all game enthusiasts: The Southern-Fried Gaming Expo is a 3-day fan convention boasting over 300 full-sized arcade games, pinball machines, console systems, and tabletop gaming.
Water Lantern Festival
When: July 29
Where: Jim R Miller Park, Marietta
Cost: $26-$40
Details: Experience the magic of thousands of lanterns drifting in the water, representing love, happiness, healing, and connection. All lanterns are eco-friendly and will be picked up after the event.
Gabrielle Beteag: Awake My Soul
When: July 29
Where: Morningside Presbyterian Church
Cost: $30-$100
Details: Mezzo-Soprano Gabrielle Beteag was recently invited to the World Opera Competition in South Africa. The homegrown rising opera star and former studio player at the Atlanta Opera will perform this concert as part of the Nancy Frampton Rising Artists Series.
Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival
When: July 30
Where: Westside Provisions District
Cost: $95-$195
Details: The popular festival, now in its 12th year, is hosted by Georgia Organics to support local and organic farmers. The event includes live music and plenty of tastings and beverages—all featuring tomatoes, of course.