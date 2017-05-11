Atlanta reality TV stars: Where are they now?

Photograph by Derek Blanks/Bravo

Tribble Reese

As seen on The New Atlanta, 2013

Then The self-described “token white guy” in this season-long Bravo series focused on a group of young Atlantans making their mark in the city

On the show’s shortcomings “There was no real storyline for people to invest in. It never felt real, even when we were filming it. I can only imagine how it looked to the viewer.”

Now After returning to Charleston Southern University (where he played college football) to finish his MBA, Reese became director of social operations for a start-up, Social X. “We connect people with fun, unique, competitive games. Our clients are restaurants, bars, businesses putting on events.” —Richard L. Eldredge

Photograph by Prince Williams/Getty Images for PUMA

Traci Steele

As seen on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, 2013

Then Steele appeared on the second season of this VH1 series, which follows local hip-hop musicians and their significant others.

Her favorite moment from the show A candid conversation with her son’s dad, DJ Babey Drew. “He finally admitted to cheating on me. [After it aired] my Twitter was blowing up with people who had gone through the same thing.”

Now A regular on local radio station 107.9, Steele will DJ at this year’s Funk Fest and Comedy’s Most Wanted tours. She’s also writing an autobiography. —Feifei Sun

Photograph courtesy of Destination America

Fred Pangle

As seen on Prepper Hillbillies, 2014

Then This short-lived Destination America series focused on Pangle and his coworkers at Moss Pawn, a Jonesboro-based home-security operation that catered to clients wary of “petty crimes to the end of times.”

His favorite moment from the show “The look on everyone’s faces when we blew shit up. The directors were mostly hippies . . . One time we shot an exploding target with a caliber rifle, and the director squatted down like he was about to pee.”

Now A firearms instructor and sales manager at Moss, Pangle says his reality days are behind him. “It’s such a hassle—masking everything off so you don’t see logos and trying to remember what you wore a month ago for reshoots.” —Feifei Sun

Photograph by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Lisa Wu

As seen on Real Housewives of Atlanta, 2008-2011

Then Wu was part of the inaugural cast and remained on the series through season three.

Her favorite moment from the show “In the early episodes, they let us be us. You see me visiting my brother’s grave. It’s not easy being that vulnerable in front of millions of people, but it was me.”

Now Wu has returned to acting and just wrapped filming on an upcoming romantic comedy, Professor Mack. —Feifei Sun

This article originally appeared in our May 2017 issue.