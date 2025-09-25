Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles owner opens a loungey downtown restaurant, Red Room Bistro

Photo by Madelynne Grace

A reality TV star and owner of Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles, Karlie Redd wants to revitalize the feel of downtown and make it a place Atlantans like to hang out. With her new restaurant and lounge, Red Room Bistro (255 Trinity Avenue), she is merging bold Caribbean flavors with popular American food in a sultry atmosphere. The Red Room serves brunch, dinner, and late-night fare.

“I’m trying to bring back some liveliness to Atlanta” says Redd, who starred on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

A partnership between Redd and her brother Ace—who brings experience operating the Spice House, Johnny’s, and Crescent City Kitchen—the Red Room harkens back to their Trinidadian roots and is inspired by their parents, who ignited their passion for hospitality. The menu features teriyaki lamb chops, a hot honey crispy chicken sandwich, buttery lobster rolls, steak frites, and smoky salmon bites. Bar food staples like wings, waffle fries, and chicken tenders serve as appetizers.

Photo by Madelynne Grace

Brunch is available Tuesday through Saturday with offerings like French toast with cookie crumbles and strawberries, jerk salmon, and fried chicken wings. Redd says she expects bottomless mimosas to be a big draw.

Expect events like Bubbles and Bunnies Brunch in which the servers don rabbit ears, a button-down shirt, and tie to look like a Playboy Bunny. (Redd was one in her previous career. “I’m on the Hugh Hefner wall and everything,” she says.)

Photo by Madelynne Grace

She also plans to host a blindfolded tasting once a month.

“I want to bring something different to Atlanta,” she says. “Everything goes down in the Red Room—better tastes, better vibes.”

Look for 14 handcrafted cocktails designed with appearance in mind (think dry ice and red glitter). House wine will be available as well. DJs and bands will play nightly.

Photo by Madelynne Grace