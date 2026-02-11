Atlanta United goes for the gold with its new ‘96 Olympics-themed kit

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta United

30 years ago this year, Atlantans marveled as the spectacle of the Summer Olympic Games took over the city. It put Atlanta on the world’s stage and helped pave the way for the city to host this summer’s epic sporting event, the 2026 World Cup. Atlanta United is honoring the impact of those Olympic games with its new secondary kit, which will replace 2024’s Resurgens Kit.

Dubbed the “Spirit of ‘96″ kit, the new jersey is dominated by gold and forest green accents, calling back to the emblem of the games. The gold-on-gold Atlanta United crest shines like a winning medal atop a green patterned vertical stripe that is meant to invoke the medal sashes. Roman numerals on the collar spell out the years 1996 and 2026.

Sarah Kate “Skate” Noftsinger, Atlanta United’s senior vice president and chief business officer, says that when the club began planning the kit two years ago, they realized there was no better time to pay homage to the 1996 Olympics, especially with the 30th anniversary coinciding with the World Cup.

“People were almost shocked that Atlanta got the ‘96 Olympics,” she says, “and it ended up [as] a turning point for the city of Atlanta. It goes back to that theme of whether people realize it or not, big moments are born here in Atlanta, and people are always counting us out and wondering, Why Atlanta? And then we put on these major events or have these big moments happen here . . . and it’s like, Oh, it’s Atlanta.”

Noftsinger acknowledged that the last few years for Atlanta United have been tough. Despite winning the MLS Cup in just its second season in 2018, the club finished second-to-last in the Eastern Conference last fall. “This kit provides a moment for everyone to look back and feel that nostalgia [of the 1996 Olympics] and know that no matter how hard things can get, greatness is still there, and we can still strive for those big moments,” she says. “At the end of the day, it’s in our DNA to be excellent and to be on the world stage, and no matter how hard things are, we can never forget that.”

The team officially unveiled the kit at an event for season ticket holders at the Delta Flight Museum on Tuesday evening that featured appearances from Olympians including gymnast Shannon Miller, hurdler Edwin Moses, swimmer Allison Schmitt, and Paralympic track and field athlete Jarryd Wallace. It also re-introduced recently retired Atlanta United keeper (and Olympian) Brad Guzan in his new role as club ambassador and sporting advisor.

The jerseys go on sale February 11 at 11 a.m. and will also be available at the Atlanta United Team Store. On February 26, an Olympics-themed fashion collection will also launch to support the kit. The regular season officially kicks off on February 21 with an away game against Cincinnati.

“We can’t wait for this summer when the world returns to Atlanta for the World Cup,” Noftsinger says. “Seeing this jersey hopefully brings a bit of nostalgia and makes people look into the history of the city, and it will remind people that the city of Atlanta does shine brightest on the biggest stages, and we always rise to the occasion.”