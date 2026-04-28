Our picks for 5 Atlanta creators worth following on Substack

Launched in 2017, the online publishing platform Substack has changed the game for independent writers, journalists, and creators. Originally established as a digital space for newsletters, Substack has expanded into podcasts and videos; its independent structure allows creators to engage directly with their audiences and offers financial opportunities for solo journalists amidst the weakening of mainstream legacy news outlets. Diverse Atlanta creators have jumped aboard the Substack platform, sharing their takes on everything from cooking to politics. Here are five worth following:

Courtesy of Nick Valencia News

Nick Valencia News

by Nick Valencia



A former CNN correspondent, Valencia launched a Substack, Nick Valencia News, about social justice, especially the impact that President Donald Trump’s controversial mass deportation policy has had on the Hispanic community. “I’m proud to shine the light on injustices not seen elsewhere,” Valencia says.

As an independent journalist, Valencia says he relishes having control over content without the time constraints of cable news stories. An early adopter of Substack’s video capabilities, he broadcasts a live, biweekly show, interviewing policymakers and people affected by the administration’s deportation policy. He reports live from the field, sometimes from dangerous situations, including recent clashes between anti-ICE protesters and federal agents in Minneapolis.

Courtesy of The Half Marathoner

The Half Marathoner

by Terrell Johnson

Johnson is a former marathon runner who pivoted to half-marathons in his 30s. His newsletter, The Half Marathoner, combines distance-running insights with reflections on life. “I’ve kind of treated my newsletter almost like a digital equivalent of my running group,” says Johnson, who missed the camaraderie of his in-person Midtown running group when it disbanded.

His Substack functions like a virtual running community, with active discussions and articles featuring his subscribers talking about why they run. Johnson also writes about weekly training schedules, upcoming races, and recommended gear.

Courtesy of Assembly Notes

Assembly Notes

by Stacey Abrams

With more than 60,000 subscribers—the most of any Atlanta Substack—this newsletter from one of Georgia’s best-known political leaders focuses on the intersection of political events and the fight for social justice. Assembly Notes, as Abrams describes on her Substack’s home page, is “a space for strategy, storytelling, and staying grounded in the work of change.”

She often writes about attacks on democracy and incorporates principles from her 10 Steps Campaign, a national educational and mobilization effort to preserve freedom. It educates readers about the 10 steps that lead to autocracy and authoritarianism—and offers 10 actionable steps to fight back. The author of fiction and nonfiction books, Abrams also shares what she’s reading and writing.

Courtesy of Natures Pharmacy

Nature’s Pharmacy

by Dr. Cassandra Quave

Quave is on the hunt for new, lifesaving medicines hidden in nature. An Emory University biologist who also curates the campus herbarium, she leads a group of scientists studying the world of medicinal plants.

Nature’s Pharmacy unveils the science behind natural remedies. Quave examines the role of plants in the history of medicine, from their early uses in traditional medicine to modern healthcare. She also writes about the medicinal benefits of food.

Courtesy of The Atlanta Objective with George Chidi

The Atlanta Objective with George Chidi

by George Chidi

Veteran reporter Chidi, who’s been breaking news around town since the early 2000s, currently covers politics and democracy for The Guardian US (Chidi has also contributed to Atlanta magazine). He’s known for his in-depth reporting on crime, criminal justice, and politics, and he cohosted the 2023 music-meets–true-crime podcast King Slime: The Prosecution of Young Thug and YSL.

Chidi launched The Atlanta Objective during the Covid-19 pandemic amid Atlanta’s spike in violent crime, exploring its systemic causes and political implications. It earned an award for public service from the national Society of Professional Journalists. The newsletter touches on crime, politics, and corruption at the local and state levels—stories that are often overlooked by national legacy media.

This article appears in our April 2026 issue.