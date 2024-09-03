Photos: Childish Gambino performs at State Farm Arena

Photograph by Perry Julien

Childish Gambino, the musical alter ego of actor Donald Glover, brought his New World tour to a sold-out crowd at State Farm Arena on Monday night. Glover, who was raised in Stone Mountain, is promoting his new album Bando Stone and the New World but performed songs from throughout his musical career. He has said this will be his final tour as Childish Gambino. Opening for this tour was Willow, who is the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Willow has been nominated for several awards including the MTV Video Music Awards and the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and won (along with her brother, Jaden) BET’s YoungStar Award in 2011. Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

