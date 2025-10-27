Photos: Devo and The B-52s perform at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Photograph by Perry Julien

The Ameris Bank Amphitheatre 2025 concert season ended on a high note with the Cosmic De-Evolution Tour featuring co-headliners The B-52s and Devo, along with new wave artist Lene Lovich. The packed crowd was treated to a “best hits” show from music and visual artists Devo, who also delighted Atlantans at Shaky Knees last month, and Athens favorites The B-52s performed their classics including “Love Shack,” “Rock Lobster,” and “Planet Claire.” Opening for these iconic bands was Lene Lovich, a leading figure in the New Wave music scene who closed her set with her hit single “Lucky Number.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien

Photograph by Perry Julien