Metallica shook Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday with an electrifying performance on their M72 world tour. Formed in 1981 by James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich and joined by Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, the band powered through a setlist featuring “Master of Puppets,” “Seek & Destroy,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “Enter Sandman.” Here, check out the scenes photographer Perry Julien captured at the show.

