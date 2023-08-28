The French Market takes over the streets of Buckhead Village on September 9

Courtesy of Buckhead Village

Calling all Francophiles—the French Market is coming to Buckhead Village. On September 9 from noon to 7 p.m., Buckhead Avenue will be filled with French and French-adjacent vendors showcasing everything from home goods to cheese. Held by the Alliance Française d’Atlanta, a nonprofit dedicated to upholding the French language and culture in Atlanta, the French Market will feature live music, traditional games, and plenty of shopping.

“The Alliance has been promoting access to French speaking culture since 1912. In 2019, we organized the first French Market to bring together the French resources in Atlanta,” explains executive director Richard Keatley.

Courtesy of Buckhead Village

Photo by Paul Biagui

The first one was held at Millennium Gate in Atlantic Station. Last year, it occurred at Peachtree Center, which had limited space. “We can have a lot more vendors than we had last year,” Keatley says.

Admission to the market is free. However, people aged 13 and older who want to purchase food or beverages must buy a $5 wristband ($10 starting September 5). All proceeds support the Alliance Française d’Atlanta. Entertainment includes performances from the Bonaventure Quartet jazz band, Théâtre du Rêve, and the Atlanta Petanque Club. There will be games and storytelling for children, too.

“Buckhead Village is the plaza in Atlanta that has the most French stores—Diptyque, Hermes, Le Colonial, Le Bilboquet. Our goal is to make sure [the French Market] in the best place for our audience to bring people together,” Alliance events coordinator Shanita Miller says.

Offerings include crepes from Lisa’s Creperie in Senoia, macarons from Che Rene Macaron, and pastries from St. Germain Bakery. Participating American companies like Georgetown Cupcakes will offer French flavors to align with the theme. Jewelry, candles, and apparel will be for sale as well.