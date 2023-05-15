The South’s Caribbean connection: Six reads that trace regional bonds

Islas

by Von Diaz

This forthcoming narrative cookbook travels across the Global South to document shared ancestral cooking techniques and their historical contexts, tell stories from islanders, and provide guides for at-home reimagining. (Chronicle Books, August 2023)

The South and the Caribbean

edited by Douglass Sullivan-González & Charles Reagan Wilson

Though political boundaries separate the American South from the Caribbean, Sullivan-González and Wilson suggest an intricately intertwined region that’s connected culturally, economically, and socially. (University Press of Mississippi, 2001)

Calypso Magnolia: The Crosscurrents of Caribbean and Southern Literature

by John Wharton Lowe

Lowe reconfigures the geography of Southern literature as encompassing the broader “Circum-Caribbean”—a framework for reconsidering the literary offerings of the Deep South and Gulf states. (University of North Carolina Press, 2016)

Caribbean Spaces: Escapes from Twilight Zones

by Carole Boyce Davies

Drawing on both personal experience from her upbringing in Trinidad and Tobago and critical theory, Davies illuminates the complexities of Caribbean culture and traces “homemaking” practices carried throughout the Americas. (University of Illinois Press, 2013)

Caribbean and Southern: Transnational Perspectives on the U.S. South

edited by Helen Regis

Moving through the colonial and postcolonial eras of the South and the Caribbean, this book’s six essays take a fresh look at the regions’ transnational linkages through foodways, religion, and migrations. (University of Georgia Press, 2006)

The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution

by Julius S. Scott

Scott traces the communication systems in the Caribbean and the American South and shows how Haitians inspired liberation movements throughout the hemisphere. (Verso Books, 2018)

This article appears in our May 2023 issue.