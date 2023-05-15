The South’s Caribbean connection: Six reads that trace regional bonds

Islas
by Von Diaz
This forthcoming narrative cookbook travels across the Global South to document shared ancestral cooking techniques and their historical contexts, tell stories from islanders, and provide guides for at-home reimagining. (Chronicle Books, August 2023)
The South and the Caribbean
edited by Douglass Sullivan-González & Charles Reagan Wilson
Though political boundaries separate the American South from the Caribbean, Sullivan-González and Wilson suggest an intricately intertwined region that’s connected culturally, economically, and socially. (University Press of Mississippi, 2001)
Calypso Magnolia: The Crosscurrents of Caribbean and Southern Literature
by John Wharton Lowe
Lowe reconfigures the geography of Southern literature as encompassing the broader “Circum-Caribbean”—a framework for reconsidering the literary offerings of the Deep South and Gulf states. (University of North Carolina Press, 2016)
Caribbean Spaces: Escapes from Twilight Zones
by Carole Boyce Davies
Drawing on both personal experience from her upbringing in Trinidad and Tobago and critical theory, Davies illuminates the complexities of Caribbean culture and traces “homemaking” practices carried throughout the Americas. (University of Illinois Press, 2013)
Caribbean and Southern: Transnational Perspectives on the U.S. South
edited by Helen Regis
Moving through the colonial and postcolonial eras of the South and the Caribbean, this book’s six essays take a fresh look at the regions’ transnational linkages through foodways, religion, and migrations. (University of Georgia Press, 2006)
The Common Wind: Afro-American Currents in the Age of the Haitian Revolution
by Julius S. Scott
Scott traces the communication systems in the Caribbean and the American South and shows how Haitians inspired liberation movements throughout the hemisphere. (Verso Books, 2018)
This article appears in our May 2023 issue.