Yearbook Memories: See Atlanta University Center alumni before they became household names

Most likely to succeed

By
-
8

Atlanta University Center famous alumni yearbook photos
Martin Luther King Jr.
Sociology
Morehouse, 1948

Raphael Warnock
Psychology
Morehouse, 1991

Kenny Leon
Political Science
Clark College, 1978

Marvin Arrington Sr.
Sociology
Clark College, 1963

Samuel L. Jackson
Acting
Morehouse, 1972

Shelton “Spike” Lee
Communications
Morehouse, 1979

Beverly Harvard
Sociology
Morris Brown, 1972

Melody Maddox
Sociology
Morris Brown, 1995

Marian Wright Edelman
Law
Spelman, 1960

Roslyn Pope
Music
Spelman, 1960

Stacey Abrams
Interdisciplinary Studies
Spelman, 1995

Tayari Jones
English Language and Literature
Spelman, 1991

This article appears in our October 2023 issue.

