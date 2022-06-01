3 Southern Juneteenth celebrations

Photo from Alamy

Chattanooga

Throughout June

The fifth annual Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas honors artists of African descent all month long. Events include the Black Dads Matter Father’s Day Gospel Jazz Brunch and a “Summer of Soul” music festival.

New Orleans

June 19

Two years before Galveston got word of the Emancipation Proclamation, Black residents of New Orleans held the country’s first Juneteenth-style jubilee in Congo Square. Head to the historic park for the long-running drum circle and celebration.

Atlanta

June 17–20

The 10th anniversary of the Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival is a massive party at Centennial Olympic Park, featuring a battle of high school marching bands, double-Dutch performers, an aboriginal powwow, and a vibrant street parade.

This article appears in the Spring & Summer 2022 issue of Southbound.