My South: Musician Brian Kelley on Florida’s 30A

I’m a Florida guy. I grew up in Ormond Beach, and I was baptized in the Atlantic Ocean. When I went to Nashville for college and to see where my music could take me, I said, “If I’m ever successful enough to own a piece of dirt in Florida, that’s when I’ll know I’ve made it.” My wife, Brittney, and I fulfilled that dream in 2016 when we bought a house in Grayton Beach. This part of the Panhandle—with its massive white dunes, big pine trees, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Western Lake—has my heart. There’s something for everyone on the beaches of 30A. If one spot doesn’t suit your vibe, go a couple of beaches down and you’ll probably find something you’ll love. The area is booming, but much of it is protected. It’s the best of both worlds: nature and great things to do. Some of the locals call me “Sheriff Kelley” because I’m always out riding my bike—there are tons of trails in Grayton Beach State Park. When the weather is perfect and the water’s popping with teals and light blues, there’s no other option but to go to the beach. I keep it simple with my guitar, some cornhole, and some beer. Sometimes when I’m relaxing, I feel this creative energy and I can’t help but write lyrics. It’s just so inspiring here. I’m a homebody, but I love to go to the Red Bar for the blackened snapper with grit cakes and greens or have a drink on the front porch of Chiringo. There’s nothing like sitting out in the breeze, watching the world go by. It’s a creative source for me. Brittney and I opened the Tribe Kelley Surf Post, where we sell our brand of made-in-the-U.S. clothing, in 2018 in Santa Rosa, and I’ve got a studio upstairs. Then in 2022, I played 25 intimate shows in the backyard. I wanted to do something different, and playing for 200 people at a time was special. My song, “People Make the Place” is really about my neighbors here and those who come visit. I love Nashville, but I feel so connected to Florida. It’s made me who I am.

Brian Kelley, formerly one half of Grammy-nominated duo Florida Georgia Line, released his full-length solo debut album, Tennessee Truth, in May.

This article appears in the Summer 2024 issue of Southbound.