This creative dessert is a feast for the eyes—and the palate

Courtesy of JAYA

The first time that executive pastry chef Danielle Sanchez walked into the Setai Miami Beach hotel, she remembers it being “romantic and dark and smelling like lemongrass and spices.” Sanchez conjures those sensations when brainstorming new pastries at Jaya, the Asian-inspired restaurant at this luxury property that once housed the historic Vanderbilt Hotel. One of her exotic creations is the eye-catching Flora, a dessert with an elegant, simple moniker that belies its creative complexity. Sanchez makes a rich, creamy ganache from Valrhona Guanaja dark chocolate. A mossy-looking green tea air cake adds a lighter texture and slight bitterness, while raspberry coulis counters with tartness. Her favorite element? Raspberry nitro foam (made with liquid nitrogen), which adds a dramatic, smoky effect. Hand-made chocolate “twigs” top off the artistic ensemble. “When it comes to the table, the guest should taste a bit of each component all together: It’s cold, crunchy, tangy, and creamy—the best combination.” For a cocktail pairing, Sanchez suggests the Setai Sunset martini, made with Clase Azul Plata tequila, plum liqueur, fresh lime juice, and butterfly pea flower syrup.

This article appears in the Spring 2024 issue of Southbound.