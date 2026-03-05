Weekend Getaway Guide: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has little to prove as the hub of government, business, and education in North Carolina, but the city’s newfound creative identity has added significant intrigue. Founded in 1792 as one of the few planned capital cities in America, the “City of Oaks” earned its nickname from towering trees that still shade wide boulevards. Today, former warehouses contain craft breweries and design studios, and public art dots downtown streets. James Beard–recognized chefs have put Raleigh’s dining scene on the national map, and Michelin’s inaugural American South guide arrived last November, cementing Raleigh as a culinary hotbed. Add world-class museums, transformative outdoor developments, and that unbeatable North Carolina hospitality, and you’ve got a city worthy of a weekend escape.

FRIDAY

Courtesy Heights House

CHECK-IN ➞ Heights House sits pretty in Boylan Heights, the city’s most coveted historic neighborhood. Husband-and-wife team Sarah and Jeff Shepherd spent years walking past this 1858 Italianate mansion, dreaming of what it could become. After a meticulous restoration, their nine-room boutique hotel now showcases 15-foot ceilings, original hardwoods, and 10 working fireplaces. Upon arrival, you’re greeted with Champagne and an actual room key (don’t miss the lobby’s jewel-box-like, stained-glass cupola). Modern touches like Counter Culture coffee setups and frame TVs blend seamlessly with period details. The honeymoon suite is a favorite, featuring a spacious living area and clawfoot tub.

Courtesy Visit NC

EVENING ➞ Begin your evening with an aperitivo at the Parlor, Heights House’s bar serving Italian-inspired cocktails in whimsical Ichendorf Milano glassware. For dinner, reserve a table at Ajja, where rockstar chef Cheetie Kumar creates a menu that journeys from the Mediterranean to the Middle East. Kumar and co-owner Paul Siler perform together in the band Birds of Avalon and bring that creative energy to the kitchen. Order the namesake mezze platter of three dips (complete with a bread basket and za’atar oil), anything from the veggie-centric market section (the crispy eggplant and halloumi is a wise start), and the whole fried trout with vibrant tamarind-pepper glaze and lemon schug.

Cap the evening at Bend Bar, Trophy Brewing’s newest neighborhood spot set in a renovated bungalow and featuring local craft beer on tap, along with wine and cocktails, from a hip, 16-seat curved bar designed to resemble a stereo speaker.

SATURDAY

MORNING ➞ Start with Heights House’s European-style breakfast of housemade yogurt, granola, and local, fresh-baked pastries. Cold brew coffee and sparkling waters are stashed in the dining area’s refrigerated drawers for thirst-quenching throughout the day.

Courtesy Visit Raleigh

Next, explore Raleigh’s vibrant shopping scene: Nashona, where Tanzanian designer Lilian K. Danieli creates stunning clothing with vivid African textiles; Raleigh Denim’s handcrafted jeans (fans include Brad Pitt and North Carolina–raised rapper J. Cole); Father & Sons Antiques for vintage finds; funky gifts at Deco Raleigh; sustainable fine jewelry at Quercus; and bean-to-bar sweets at Videri Chocolate Factory. Keep your eyes peeled in between shops for standout murals like Sarah Rosa Glickman’s Female Firsts of North Carolina.

Be sure to save time for a trip out to the Raleigh Market, a flea market that transformed from six humble tables in the 1970s into a sprawling 20,000-square-foot indoor treasure hunt at the State Fairgrounds. Over 500 vendors now peddle everything from vintage finds to quirky collectibles.

AFTERNOON ➞ For brunch, hit Hummingbird, a New Orleans–inspired spot showcasing chef and owner Coleen Speaks’ culinary roots. The restaurant is tucked inside a converted 1950s A&P warehouse and occupies what used to be the bathrooms, complete with original green tile, transforming industrial grit into a favorite place for locals to dine year round on the patio. Staples include the fried oyster po’ boy and the chicken and waffles.

Courtesy Visit NC

Spend the afternoon at the North Carolina Museum of Art, one of the city’s best—and free—attractions. The diverse collection spans classical to contemporary works, including Auguste Rodin sculptures and rare Pablo Picasso pieces. The real magic happens outdoors in the museum park, where installations like Danish artist Jeppe Hein’s mirrored labyrinth and Thomas Sayre’s Gyre—three monumental ellipses sculpted directly into the earth—merge art with nature.

Courtesy Visit Raleigh

As afternoon melts into evening, stroll through Historic Oakwood, the state’s largest intact 19th-century residential neighborhood. Admire preserved Queen Anne, neoclassical, and Victorian homes, and stop into So & So Books and Edge of Urge gift shop.

EVENING ➞ Saturday night belongs to Oakwood, hands down Raleigh’s best eating neighborhood. Start with a pre-dinner cocktail at William & Company, where owner and mixologist Lily Ballance crafts a mezcal, tequila, and agave spirit-focused menu.

Courtesy Visit Raleigh

Dinner is at Crawford & Son, renowned chef Scott Crawford’s flagship. Must-orders include the hamachi crudo, bone marrow beef tartare with Béarnaise and crispy shallots, and the Manchego biscuits. Having learned kitchen skills from some of the best in the country, chef de cuisine Aaron Salita brings impeccable technique to dishes like seared duck and lion’s mane mushroom schnitzel. If available, order Salita’s longanisa sausage, a sweet and savory Filipino pork sausage nodding to his roots.

After dinner, descend into Sous Terre, an enter-by-key underground bar (diners at Crawford’s restaurants get access), home to the best Ramos gin fizz that drinks like a cloud soufflé. End at Two Roosters for artisanal ice cream. You can’t go wrong with strawberry and honey or double-fold vanilla, but branch out with one of their creative rotating flavors, like ube coconut or berry sriracha honey, often concocted by local chefs.

SUNDAY

MORNING ➞ Rise and shine for breakfast at Boulted Bread, the bakery behind Raleigh’s legendary grits bread and sourdough creations. Be prepared for a queue—and grab a loaf for the road.

Continue to Dix Park, which is having a major moment with new developments transforming the sprawling greenspace—with the downtown skyline as the backdrop. The Gipson Play Plaza, an 18.5-acre playground with a sand pit, waterfall, climbing tower, and gardens, is perfect if you’re traveling with kids.

Courtesy Visit Raleigh

If time allows for brunch, head to Peregrine, one of Raleigh’s best new restaurants. The menu reflects chef Saif Rahman’s migration from Bangladesh to the American South through dishes like falafel sliders with mango chutney and black-eyed peas on a butter roll, or hot honey cured egg with lemon yogurt, chilies, and herbs on sourdough. If you’re in the passenger seat for the ride home, the Fried Green Tomato Mary—vodka, green tomato, tomatillo, sumac, harissa, and chicken cracklin’—is the perfect twist on a brunch classic.

• • •

Caffeine and Beyond

Raleighs cafe scene refuses to be one-dimensional

The Bike Library does double duty as a full-service bike shop and a cafe offering honey-cinnamon oat lattes and locally made vegan pastries. Founded by Cameron Zamot, it started in a shipping container and now hosts community rides and repair workshops, so you can tune up your ride while sipping Left Hook Coffee.

Heirloom transforms from a hip, plant-filled cafe with coffee, tea, and breakfast by day into a full-fledged dinner stop with standout Laotian and Taiwanese dishes and an impressive sake selection.

Feature Flora operates as a botanical design studio, tea lounge, and shop selling Japanese–inspired tea ware, kitchen utensils, and home goods. Owner Deana Nguyen serves house-made matcha alongside afternoon tea service among the fresh floral arrangements.

This article appears in the Winter 2026 issue of Southbound.