Where to eat, shop, and dance in Calle Ocho, Little Havana, Miami

Just a quick drive across the bridge from Miami Beach, the neighborhood of Little Havana feels a world away from sports cars and high fashion but still possesses the lively, colorful atmosphere emblematic of the city—and of Cuba. Latin music streams out of most buildings along the Calle Ocho strip, and giant painted rooster statues stand proud every few blocks. While you’re here, stroll the star-lined path of Latin celebrities on the Calle Ocho Walk of Fame, catch a Spanish-language foreign film at the historic Tower Theater, snap photos of the many vivid murals, and learn about the heroes who fought for Cuban freedom in Cuban Memorial Boulevard Park.

STYLISH STAY

Life House Little Havana draws its design influences from all over the world, including Cuba, East Africa, and the Caribbean. The boutique hotel’s 33 guest rooms are decked out in dark wood, natural rugs, and pops of gold, and the tropical rooftop bar showcases stunning views of the Miami skyline.

COMMUNITY CUSTOM

Follow the sounds of click-clacking dominos and lively, competitive chatter to discover this little streetside pavilion, fittingly nicknamed Domino Park. Only members may play, but spectators are welcome to watch this Little Havana tradition in action.

TASTE OF CUBA

Diminutive in size but nationally acclaimed, Sanguich de Miami doles out true Cuban goodness from its walk-up window. You won’t regret ordering a classic Cubano sandwich, a side of plantain fries or croquettes, and a Timba Batido (milkshake made with guava and cream cheese).