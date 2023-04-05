Where to eat, shop, and enjoy art in Old Town, Alexandria, Virginia

Illustration by Laura Hallett

You might expect nothing more than a cute street with a few “olde shoppes” from a neighborhood named “Old Town,” but this nationally designated historic district is the real deal, founded in 1749 and covering nearly 100 square blocks. Cobblestone roads are lined with charming multicolored row houses; by night, these homes are aglow with flickering lanterns reminiscent of Colonial times. Folks flock to King Street Mile, Alexandria’s main shopping and dining artery, with more than 200 independent retailers and restaurants. Every Saturday, Market Square hosts one of the oldest farmers markets in the country, dating back 270 years. Down by the Potomac River, dog walkers, joggers, and tourists take to the riverside paths, and D.C. is just a water taxi away.