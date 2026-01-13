Guilty Party’s selvedge denim is built for stylish utility

Photograph by Steve West

In an era of fast fashion, Guilty Party moves slow. Champ Hammett and Heath Ladnier launched the Grant Park boutique in 2023 based on a shared belief that clothes should get better with time. That guiding principle underscores every aspect of the store’s inventory, especially its cornerstone good: selvedge denim, the heavyweight jean fabric largely produced in Japan and long revered in denim cult circles.

Woven on vintage shuttle looms to create a dense weave and a clean “selv-edge,” or self-finished edge, which resists fraying, selvedge denim captures the ethos of Guilty Party. Here, you’ll find a rugged but refined selection of apparel inspired by traditional workwear, in a chummy, come-as-you-are atmosphere that reflects the punk rock world where Hammett and Ladnier came of age.

Guilty Party reads as menswear at first glance—and, yes, most customers are men—but the boutique welcomes all fashion-minded comers. “It really doesn’t matter if you’re a man or a woman; we don’t call ourselves a menswear store,” Ladnier says. “Our store is for anybody. But it’s not for everybody.” Whisk yourself inside while en route to nearby Ria’s Bluebird or Little Tart Bakeshop, and you’ll be welcomed with open arms. Learn a litany about premium fabrics and apparel construction, then leave feeling like one of the initiated.

Hammett, a Georgia native, discovered selvedge while touring the United States with hardcore punk band Foundation in the early aughts, then sought every specialty shop he could find. (The name Guilty Party nods to a 2017 song by The National, and to Hammett’s guilt over dragging bandmates—and, later, his wife—to denim shops from city to city.) He met Ladnier, a fellow punk rocker hailing from Mississippi, through their real-estate careers, and the two eventually turned a mutual obsession into the selvedge-centric shop they felt Atlanta was missing.

The store carries several popular Japanese selvedge brands, including Iron Heart, which draws denim heads from around the region; Guilty Party is the only brick-and-mortar shop selling them in a roughly nine-hour radius. Selvedge jeans, manufactured with methods the mainstream industry abandoned decades ago, soften with wear, developing creases and fades unique to each owner. “The more you live your life in them, the better they get, and the more they look like you,” Hammett says. The store’s fitting process is individualized, and hemming is completed in-house using a chain-stitch machine, an old-school tool—and the only one of its kind in Georgia—that preserves a puckered texture and leads to uneven fading, both signature characteristics of well-altered denim.

Beyond jeans, the selection leans classic utility: twill pants in earth tones, railroad-stripe chore coats, organic-cotton flannels, and knits from Germany and Peru. Guilty Party is also the spot for hard-to-find footwear, such as Red Wing and Alden, the Massachusetts shoemaker that made the boots Harrison Ford was famously shod in for Indiana Jones. The goods on offer, Ladnier says, are built for everyday use, even if the day gets rugged.

“We tell people not to baby these clothes,” he says. “You can wear these pieces out to eat on Saturday night, but you can also go fix a carburetor.”

This article appears in our January 2026 issue.