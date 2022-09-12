Hey Atlanta United fans, a limited edition Adidas sneaker drops Tuesday

Courtesy of Atlanta United

Atlanta United diehard 17s and sneakerheads alike might want to get their wallets ready for a limited edition Adidas drop on Tuesday.

United is one of seven MLS clubs participating in the MLS Ultraboost x COPA collaboration, which will launch September 13 at 11 a.m. online at mlsstore.com. The sneakers ($199), designed to evoke Adidas’s line of Copa cleats with a leather upper, are mostly black with embroidered red stripes, a white sole, and plenty of ATLUTD symbols. The gold-tipped shoelaces are emblazoned with the words “unite” and “conquer”; “Est. 2017” is stamped on the back of the tongue; a single star adorns the heel; and the team crest marks the insole. (For Falcons fans, these shoes could easily do double duty—the prominent black-and-red color scheme will match no matter which home team is playing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.)

Elsewhere across the league, NYCFC, the New York Red Bulls, Seattle, Portland, Charlotte, and upcoming expansion team St. Louis City FC will also launch their versions of the Ultraboosts.

Want to score the shoes in person? The Atlantic Station team store will also hold a special release party at 4 p.m. Tuesday, where folks can buy the shoe, play yard games, snap some pics at a photo booth, and meet Jackson Conway. United’s DJ EU will also spin tunes.

