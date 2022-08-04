My Style: Fashion designer Miguel Wilson

Photograph by Ben Rollins

Growing up in Washington, D.C., Miguel Wilson learned from his stylish father and grandfather how to appreciate a well-made suit. But the Clark Atlanta University alum focused on a corporate career until investing in a North Carolina boutique got him professionally involved in fashion. He launched the Miguel Wilson Wedding Collection in 2015 at Phipps Plaza, attracting notice for dressing celebrities and grooms on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Today, Wilson offers both formalwear and his lifestyle collection at stores in Atlanta, D.C., Miami, and New York.

Neighborhood Buckhead

A list 2 Chainz (I’m mentioned in a verse on the track “Southside Hov”), Will Packer, Kem, New Edition, Lil Baby, Greg Louganis

Dream collab President Obama

What does “lifestyle collection” mean to you? I want to provide attire for all aspects of a gentleman’s life, from business to business casual, through to formalwear. The Miguel Wilson lifestyle is about evoking emotion. Soon, I will expand this feeling into other lifestyle categories, including home furnishings.

An evolution: Black Luxury Typically, when we think luxury, we don’t think about Black brands. I am working to change this narrative. It is not only important to create products that meet luxury standards, but it is also key to place products adjacent to established luxury brands.

Why Phipps? There can be brand affiliation there with Gucci, Tom Ford, Saks, Versace. One thing I didn’t anticipate was how much those companies would be supportive of my brand in that space. They send customers to me all the time.

What men’s wardrobes are missing Color and seasonality

Single must-have A nice custom-tailored suit

Why a suit? It’s for those who want to make a certain impression for a particular audience. People have a better perception of someone wearing a nice suit versus a hoodie or khakis.

Summer essential White sport coat

ATL places to play Havana Lounge in Sandy Springs, Red Phone Booth, Blue Martini

What’s in your carry-on? A versatile suit, a great fragrance, a jump rope or workout shoes

Hat or not? I love hats as an accessory, but they don’t suit me.