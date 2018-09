Illustration by Katie Carey

At the Sound Table, a hip restaurant and music venue on Edgewood Avenue near downtown, a local DJ spins almost every night of the week. Check the calendar for DJ JayCee, who used to tour with Ludacris. Tuck into crispy catfish sliders and cocktails (try the Little Law) while he works the turntables, and if Outkast doesn’t appear in a set, just ask. “ATLiens,” their breakout 1996 single, is always a crowd-pleaser.

