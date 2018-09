Photograph by Jonah Allen

Since its start as a rehearsal space for pioneering alt-rock band Pylon nearly 40 years ago, the 40 Watt Club in Athens has launched world-renowned local acts like R.E.M., the B-52s, Of Montreal, and Drive-by-Truckers, and hosted headliners from Snoop Dogg to Nirvana. If you’re lucky, you might spot local music legends like Michael Stipe in the crowd.

