The Georgia Guidestones, a mysterious 19-foot granite monument near Elberton, dictates 10 philosophical commandments (engraved in eight languages) for governing humanity in concurrence with nature. Show up at noon to see the sun illuminate an engraving of that day’s date. Unveiled in 1980 and financed by persons unknown (though many speculate Ted Turner’s involvement), this bizarre marker has become a conspiracy theorist’s delight.

