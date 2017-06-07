Photograph by Andrew Thomas Lee/courtesy of Staplehouse

Reservations at the 40-seat Staplehouse, a modern Southern restaurant in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward, have been hard to come by since it was named America’s Best New Restaurant by Bon Appétit last September. To get in, hop on Tock at noon sharp on the second Friday of every month and be ready to pounce. By 12:05—no joke—the following month’s 580 reservations are spoken for. Nab one, and not only will you get a chance to revel in chef Ryan Smith’s technical but soulful cooking, you’ll get bragging rights for getting in in the first place.

