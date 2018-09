The largest and most notorious of Civil War prisons, Camp Sumter had a short but deadly history: Nearly 13,000 of the 45,000 Union soldiers died, mostly of starvation and disease. At the Andersonville National Historic Site, start at the National POW Museum, dedicated to the American captives of all wars, then take the driving tour to Providence Spring, where Union soldiers discovered life-saving fresh water.

