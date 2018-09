Travelers once flocked to Albany’s Radium Springs, one of Georgia’s seven natural wonders and the state’s largest natural spring. The water’s searing blue hue is a result of trace amounts of radium, which was once believed to have healing powers. Although today there’s no swimming allowed, and only the gardens remain from what was once a grand 1920s casino, the spring’s mysterious allure continues.

