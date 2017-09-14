Exclusive: Sid and Ann Mashburn expand with a new concept shop

It will include their own kids line, a coffee bar, and home goods and accessories

Photograph by The Brinsons

It’s no secret Atlanta’s darling design duo Sid and Ann Mashburn have plans to run the world’s go-to lifestyle brand. And this October, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of Sid’s eponymous menswear store, they’re diving in with their first concept shop alongside their flagships at Westside Provisions District.

Concept shops come with “experiences”—which is what Sid and Ann love to create. There’s coffee, there’s music, there are artisanal knickknacks, home goods, kids lines. The new Mashburn—the overarching company name, which we expect the brand will increasingly be referred to as they expand—will offer all of these things.

Photograph courtesy of Mashburn

“We are super excited to have more space to spread out a bit and offer more of what we love—things we find, things we make, things we want to share—without getting in the way of our primary business, which is clothing,” says a characteristically jubliant Sid. “This just allows everything to breathe a bit—really, for us to share more things with more people! More love, more happiness, more everything.”

The team hasn’t released a lot of details, but here’s what we know:

Friendly façade: The expansion will take over the space between Ann Mashburn and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, formerly occupied by women’s boutique G. Gilbert. The whitewashed façade will be extended along that frontage, sporting the brand’s marquee.

Cool beans: There will be a coffee bar. (We still expect to be offered a Coke or a bourbon upon entry though—this is a brand signature.). No word yet on who’s running it or supplying the beans.

Thinking small: Mashburn is launching a line of children’s clothing. Be on the lookout for dapper tykes (sizes 2 through 8) traipsing about in Liberty prints, Oxford shirts, and cashmere sweaters. It will be (adorably) called Kid Mashburn.

More and more: We’re going to see capsule collections of Mashburn-branded home and office goods, eyewear, and accessories. Think stationery or Swiss Army knives. Pieces will rotate and refresh on a seasonal or monthly basis.

And yes, they’ll be open in time for holiday shopping.

1198 Howell Mill Road, sidmashburn.com, annmashburn.com