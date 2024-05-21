Photo by Vue Photography

The largest locally-owned tent and equipment rental company in Atlanta, Classic Tents & Events has been quietly shaping the landscape of events for over two decades. What began as a modest venture in March 2000, born from the purchase of tents used in the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics, has blossomed into a powerhouse in the event rental industry. Their journey, led by the visionary President Steven Eisenstein, is a testament to innovation, commitment, and community.

Steven Eisenstein isn’t your typical president. With a background steeped in hospitality and a knack for networking, he brought a fresh perspective to Classic Tents & Events when he took the helm in 2010. His vision was simple yet profound: to provide unparalleled customer experiences and solutions that go beyond the ordinary. Armed with twenty years of experience, including a stint as the former President of the National Association of Catering Executives, Eisenstein set out to make Classic a name synonymous with creative solutions and commitment to clients.

Photo by Hrizuk Photo

The road to success is not without its challenges. In the fast-paced event industry, obstacles are frequent, but Classic Tents & Events thrived on adversity. Whether it is unexpected weather, equipment issues, or last-minute changes, they face each challenge head-on, turning them into opportunities to showcase their ingenuity and dedication to their craft. This steadfast commitment to their customers earned them a loyal following and propelled them to the forefront of the industry.

Classic Tents & Events quickly became an integral part of the community, collaborating with cities near and far to host their most popular festivals and fairs. Whether it was the Dogwood Festival or the Georgia Food & Wine Festival, Classic’s comprehensive services ensured that every event was a resounding success. And it wasn’t just about the big occasions—Classic lends its expertise to all types of events, helping couples, families, and companies create memorable experiences for milestone celebrations.

But the story doesn’t end there. Beyond their success in the local event scene, Classic finds themselves playing a pivotal role in Atlanta’s burgeoning film industry. Through partnerships with organizations like the Locations Managers Guild International, Atlanta Film Festival, and the Georgia Production Partnership, they not only stay ahead of the curve but also help shape the future of film production in Atlanta. From providing complete and efficient tent setups to offering versatile equipment solutions, Classic became Georgia’s go-to choice for film production professionals.

As Classic Tents & Events continues to evolve and grow, their core values remain unchanged. They are more than just a rental company—they are a trusted partner, a beacon of excellence, and a driving force behind unforgettable experiences in the heart of Atlanta. With their innovative solutions, exceptional service, and unwavering commitment to safety, they continue to elevate events of all sizes, enriching the vibrant tapestry of Atlanta’s community, one event at a time.

